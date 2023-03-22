Mackenzie McKee insinuates ex Josh McKee doesn’t see their kids, called her ‘ugly’ every day

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee is exposing her ex, Josh McKee.

In July 2022, Mackenzie announced her split from Josh after nine years of marriage, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

At the time, Mackenzie wished Josh “nothing but peace and happiness.” Although she continues to wish him well, she’s also calling him out for being an absent father and a not-so-great husband.

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Mackenzie tackled questions about her failed marriage to Josh.

One of Mackenzie’s Instagram followers wanted to know if she and Josh share custody of their kids, Gannon, 11, Jaxie, 9, and Broncs, 6.

“Can’t even reach him 🤷🏼‍♀️,” Mackenzie answered, adding, “Wish him well though.”

Former Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee calls out her ex-husband Josh McKee

In another slide, Mackenzie revealed how she knew her relationship with Josh was over. Mackenzie listed several ways she knew it was time to call it quits — among them; she said Josh told her she was “ugly and no good Every day” of her life.

Mackenzie says she’s been unable to reach the father of her children, and he called her “ugly and no good” while they were together. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Another of Mackenzie’s followers was curious whether she felt being on Teen Mom OG contributed to her and Josh’s divorce.

Mackenzie replied, “Nope. If anything it made Me hold on longer. I tried hard to create a perfect Story of a good marriage and Protect his name.”

“Had I been filming, I don’t think I Would have walked away,” she added.

Mackenzie opened up about MTV’s role in her marriage and gave her followers some advice. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

A couple of months after announcing her and Josh’s split, Mackenzie revealed that they were in the process of getting legally divorced.

Mackenzie said in a YouTube video dated August 2022, “So, Josh and I are divorcing, and we are in the middle of a divorce right now, and it is very close to being done and finalized.”

Mackenzie has found love again with Khesanio Hall

Since moving on, Mackenzie initially promised herself that she would stay single for at least a year before jumping into another relationship. However, she found love again sooner than she anticipated.

Mackenzie and her boyfriend, Khesanio Hall, went public with their relationship earlier this year. Khesanio, 26, whom she affectionately refers to as Khes, is a native of Jamaica and an avid soccer player and coach.

Soon after their split, Josh had gone public with his Mackenzie-look-alike girlfriend, Halie Lowery, but it seems their relationship has since fizzled. Both Josh and Halie have scrubbed all photos of each other from their Instagrams.

