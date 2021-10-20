Mackenzie McKee fires back at Teen Mom OG viewers who voiced opinions about her parenting after latest episode

Mackenzie McKee came under fire for her parenting skills after the latest episode of Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG viewers had a lot to say about Mackenzie McKee’s parenting skills after the latest episode.

During the latest episode, titled Balancing Act, Mackenzie’s storyline focused on her struggles with parenting.

Mackenzie and her husband Josh McKee share three children — son Gannon, 10, daughter Jaxie, 7, and Broncs, 5.

Broncs, who is the youngest of Mackenzie and Josh’s kids, has been displaying behavioral issues since last season on Teen Mom OG.

Mackenzie and her kids have been through a lot in the past couple of years and it’s beginning to affect their behavior and overall wellbeing.

One major turning point was when Mackenzie’s mother, Angie Douthit, died of cancer in 2019.

In addition to dealing with losing their grandmother, Mackenzie’s kids also dealt with her and Josh’s marital issues, and they also uprooted from Oklahoma to relocate to Florida for Mackenzie’s job.

Mackenzie McKee asks Teen Mom OG fans what they thought of the last episode

During the latest episode, Mackenzie enlisted the help of a professional parenting coach, who came to observe the family.

Mackenzie’s struggles with disciplining her children came to a head and she nearly lost control because of her kids’ rambunctious behavior and disrespectful nature.

After watching Mackenzie struggle to control her kids, Teen Mom OG viewers had a lot to say about it.

Mackenzie took to her Twitter page after the episode and asked her followers, “What did everyone think of #teenmomog tonight”

Mackenzie McKee asks her followers what they thought of the latest episode of Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

The 27-year-old mother of three might not have been prepared for the responses she got, but her fans answered her honestly.

Teen Mom OG fans give honest feedback about Mackenzie’s parenting, she fires back

One of Mackenzie’s fans answered the question and gave the MTV star their honest opinion.

“Honestly some big changes need to be made. Unfortunately having 2 kids not do well in school is a big red flag. Your kids don’t respect you at all,” they wrote.

Mackenzie fires back at a follower who answered her question truthfully. Pic credit: @DouthitKenzie/Twitter

Mackenzie seemed to take offense to the comment and fired back, “Honestly my mom f***ing died and life was hard for bit… bye”

The fan came back to respond to Mackenzie’s comment and let her know that although she had a trying year, it doesn’t change what they said about her parenting.

The fan told Mackenzie, “My comment was not meant for you to get all defensive. No one said you didn’t have a rough year….. You just need to get your s**t together now.”

Mackenzie’s parenting has been slammed before

Mackenzie warned her followers earlier this year that she went “psycho” this season on Teen Mom OG, due to a variety of factors including her “whacky” hormones, “crazy” blood sugars from her Type 1 diabetes, losing her mom to cancer, marital issues, and just the general stress of day-to-day life.

This isn’t the first time Mackenzie has come under fire by Teen Mom OG viewers for her parenting, either.

Over the summer, trolls slammed Mackenzie for letting her three kids climb on the kitchen countertops during a TikTok video.

Last season, after Mackenzie’s youngest son Broncs’s infamous scene, when he pooped in her boss’s garage, one Teen Mom OG fan even went as far as to say that Broncs made them want to get their tubes tied.

More recently this season, Mackenzie came to her youngest son’s defense when trolls were “self-diagnosing” his behavior issues, and she explained that Broncs had a rough start in life as he was born prematurely and has suffered health issues because of it.

Parenting can be challenging enough and Mackenzie is learning the hard way that when you choose to broadcast your personal issues on TV, unfortunately, you’re going to receive a lot of backlash.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.