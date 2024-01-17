Mackenzie McKee drops major hint she’s returning to Teen Mom — See the pic

It’s been a while since Mackenzie McKee has shared her storyline with Teen Mom viewers, but that might be about to change.

The former MTV star has been focusing on raising her three kids and growing her career since she last appeared on television.

Teen Mom fans first met Mackenzie in 2011, beginning with 16 and Pregnant, before graduating to Teen Mom 3 and then replacing Bristol Palin on Teen Mom OG.

Viewers watched her up-and-down marriage to Josh McKee play out as a major part of her storyline, but since she’s appeared on MTV, the two have gone their separate ways.

Mackenzie and Josh are currently in the midst of a divorce — although Mackenzie claims that her future ex-husband is refusing to sign the paperwork — and she’s living in Florida with their three kids, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs.

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Mackenzie has since moved on and is in a new relationship with her boyfriend of one year, Khesanio Hall.

Things are beginning to look up again for Mackenzie, so now would be the perfect time to return to TV and share her story, right?

Mackenzie McKee teases a return to Teen Mom with a recent photo on social media

Well, it looks like she may be doing just that, based on a recent Facebook photo shared over the weekend.

In the upload — part of a carousel of photos to commemorate her and Khesanio’s one-year anniversary — Mackenzie and Khesanio posed with Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs inside her Sarasota home.

In the background of the photo, one of Teen Mom’s producers could be spotted, and in the reflection of the sliding glass door, a camera crew was visible in her kitchen.

In addition to Mackenzie’s Facebook post, a Teen Mom fan account on Instagram also mentioned that the mom of three would be making her reality TV comeback.

The page uploaded one of Mackenzie’s recent TikToks and, in the caption, asked, “Okay Mackenzie… Who’s ready to watch her story on the upcoming #TeenMomTheNextChapter season?”

Mackenzie denied being fired by MTV

There has been quite a bit of debate about whether or not Mackenzie was fired by MTV.

After getting into a feud with fellow Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd, Mackenzie told her fans that she wasn’t asked to return to the show.

There was also chatter that Cheyenne accused Mackenzie of bullying and using a racial slur on social media.

However, Mackenzie denied being fired, calling the articles claiming otherwise “clickbait.”

Mackenzie’s storyline will look very different

If the conjecture is true, Mackenzie has a completely different story to tell this time around on reality TV.

Instead of viewers seeing Mackenzie depressed as she dealt with the death of her mother and marital issues while raising three kids and running a business, they’ll see a new-and-improved version of the Body by Mac founder.

These days, Mackenzie is happier and more driven than ever, with a new life in Florida with her kids, a new man by her side, and a flourishing business to boot.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.