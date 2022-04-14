Mackenzie McKee dishes on the only way she’ll film Teen Mom Family Reunion, being ‘bullied’ by OG castmates

Mackenzie McKee isn’t sure whether she’ll film for Teen Mom Family Reunion. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Mackenzie McKee doesn’t know whether she’ll take part in filming Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion and she recently talked about being left out of Teen Mom OG events.

Mackenzie has been open with her fans about feeling left out of all things Teen Mom OG-related.

She revealed that she’s never been invited to sit on the couch with the rest of her castmates during any season’s reunion, and was not told about Teen Mom Family Reunion’s first season.

During promo videos for Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In last year, Mackenzie was excluded and it had Teen Mom OG fans curious whether she was done with MTV.

Mackenzie McKee talks filming Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Mackenzie answered some curious fans who wondered whether she’ll take part in Season 2 of TMFR and talked about feeling embarrassed due to being left out.

Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

“Will you be in TMFR season 2?” one of Mackenzie’s 1 million Instagram followers asked.

The 27-year-old mom of three answered, “Only if ‘everyone’ is invited 🤣. I just hope they tell the truth this time!”

According to the cast of Season 1 of TMFR, everyone was invited to film for TMFR. But Mackenzie claimed that wasn’t the case, saying she found out via social media that TMFR was filming and she wasn’t invited.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Another question from a fan asked, “Have you felt left out of teen mom stuff? I hope the other girls [aren’t] being bullies.”

Mackenzie on Teen Mom OG cast ‘bullying’ her

Mackenzie shared, “I’m gonna keep it real. I just feel kind of embarrassed and stupid for thinking I was apart of the OGs. Liking people and finding out publicly they don’t like you back is not the best feeling.”

Mackenzie didn’t specify which of her castmates don’t like her, but it’s safe to say she doesn’t get along with any of them. Another mom from within the franchise, Ashley Jones of Teen Mom 2, invited Mackenzie on her podcast in February.

She addressed the now-infamous, insensitive comment she made about Kamala Harris that still haunts her to this day, and being left out by MTV, telling Ashley and her co-host, “MTV will not speak to me.”

Addressing the issues during a February Q&A, Mackenzie told her fans, “I’m so confused. I was the only one not invited and they refused to say that out loud. But it’s fine, I’m over it. I’m not going to be petty like that.”

Teen Mom fans will have to wait and see whether Mackenzie will be invited to film Season 2 of TMFR and whether she would accept.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.