Mackenzie McKee confirms split from husband Josh McKee: ‘I wish nothing but peace and happiness for him’

Teem Mom OG couple Mackenzie and Josh McKee have broken up and gotten back together more times than their fans and critics can count, but it looks like this time, it’s for good.

Following several hints that Mackenzie dropped over the weekend, signaling a split from Josh, the Teen Mom OG alum has confirmed the split.

Mackenzie took to Twitter over the weekend to let her followers know that she was out with her friends, enjoying girl time, and even reentering the dating pool.

So it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to Teen Mom OG fans that Mackenzie confirmed her marriage to Josh is officially over.

Mackenzie first took to her Instagram where she shared two pics of herself and Josh, addressing the recent rumors of trouble in paradise.

She captioned her post, “#LinkInBio… with all the messages I’m receiving and articles coming out, i wanted you guys to hear what’s going on from me alone.”

Mackenzie McKee confirms split from husband of 9 years Josh McKee

“[Sometimes] things work and sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, it just doesn’t work out. I am breaking my silence about Josh and I being done. I will always respect him as the father of my children but it’s time for me to find my happy 🙏 #LinkInBio for my full statement 💔,” Mackenzie continued.

A click on the link in her bio directs her followers to her recent interview with Celebuzz, where she talked in detail about the split.

“I’m coming from a very deep, raw and vulnerable part of my heart…” Mackenzie shared. “Life is crazy. Our entire life was played out in the spotlight.”

Mackenzie and Josh’s relationship woes have played out for MTV viewers since 2011 when the couple first appeared on 16 and Pregnant. Their story continued when Mackenzie then joined the cast of Teen Mom OG in 2019, following Bristol Palin’s departure from the franchise.

Mackenzie continued, “I’m stepping into an entire new life and new me. The things I use to cry over, are now a walk in the park. I’m so thankful for the past 12 years with Josh and what they taught me.”

“Josh and I are both still young with an entire life ahead of us. And I wish nothing but peace and happiness for him and his future. Everyone has their own story, and this is mine,” Mackenzie revealed.

Mackenzie noted that she’s changed, stating that the former version of herself would have dragged Josh through the mud. However, she chose to refrain from bashing Josh, and said that both she and Josh are hurt over their split.

The 27-year-old Oklahoma native refused to spill the tea when it comes to the reason for their split, noting, “To give details of why we ended simply isn’t fair if he isn’t along side me telling his side. Was I a perfect wife? No. But I’m also not pretending that Josh was a good husband.”

Teen Mom OG fans support Mackenzie amid split from Josh

On Mackenzie’s IG post, she received plenty of support from her 1 million followers. “Here’s to your future, as a strong independent woman who takes on the world and conquers it even more! 👏,” read one encouraging message.

Lindsie Chrisley, who recently went through a divorce of her own, told Mackenzie, “Keep your head high & stay steadfast in your walk with the Lord. ❤️.”

“I’m so proud of you! You are a strong, beautiful, amazing mother,” read another comment from one of Mackenzie’s supporters. “God will guide you through this! ❤️”

Mackenzie and Josh wed in 2013 and share three kids: Gannon, 10, Jaxie, 8, and Broncs, 5. Mackenzie said she doesn’t regret her decision, saying she’s “gained her power back,” but also made it clear that she holds no ill will towards Josh, adding, “I love Joshua as my kids’ father and will respect him as that from here on.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.