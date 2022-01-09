Mackenzie McKee claims she wasn’t told about Teen Mom spinoffs, fans show support

Mackenzie McKee claimed she wasn’t made aware there was a Teen Mom spinoff in the works. Pic credit: Life with Mackenzie/YouTube

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee told a fan that she didn’t participate in the Teen Mom: Family Reunion spinoff because she wasn’t even made aware of it.

Teen Mom fans are excited about the premiere of two new spinoff shows coming next week to MTV.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, January 11 followed by Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.

Teen Mom fans notice Mackenzie McKee left out of spinoff promo pics

There have been plenty of promo clips leading up to the highly anticipated spinoff series, but Teen Mom fans noticed something about the promo pics that MTV has issued – none of them include Teen Mom OG star, Mackenzie McKee.

The latest promo pic for Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In shows the cast from Teen Mom OG – including Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Baltierra, and Cheyenne Floyd – as the panel of moms who give their opinions on Teen Mom episodes from their beds, much like the format of 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

Teen Mom Fanz on Instagram shared a screenshot from a curious fan who asked Mackenzie why she wasn’t in the promo pics for either of the spinoff shows.

“Why are u not in the [sic] teen mom pics?” the fan asked Mackenzie. “I think it was an advertisement for the show. Some said u were not working w MTV anymore. I hope that’s not true.”

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee claims MTV said the spinoff show ‘wasn’t even happening’

Mackenzie replied to her fan, telling them, “I was told the show wasn’t even happening. 🤔 but life is good. What’s meant to be will be.”

Mackenzie’s fan was shocked that she wasn’t asked to be a part of the spinoff, although Amber Portwood, who has a history of domestic abuse, was asked to film.

“@mackenziemckee that’s messed up especially when they have a cdv offender on air which doesn’t even have her kids. wish u best of luck and will miss seeing u.”

Teen Mom OG fans have called for Amber to be booted from the franchise, given her history of drug and domestic abuse, which was even captured in an episode of Teen Mom OG during her early years on the show.

Mackenzie was excluded from promo pics last year, and Teen Mom OG fans speculated it had something to do with Mackenzie’s prior comments about Kamala Harris, which carried on into a feud with castmate Cheyenne Floyd.

After Mackenzie called Kamala Harris a “colored woman” instead of a woman of color, she was portrayed as a racist and claimed that MTV didn’t allow her to apologize in the way she wanted to, but instead, according to Mackenzie, the network controlled the narrative.

Although Mackenzie has allegedly been mistreated and excluded by MTV and her Teen Mom OG castmates, she’s kept a positive attitude about it all.

The 27-year-old mom of three and reality TV star made some promises to herself and her fans going into the new year.

Mackenzie said that one of her goals was to stop partaking in gossip and told her fans, “Who am I to speak badly about anyone. I won’t even be clicking on any article that involves gossip about anyone. It’s never brought me joy.”

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.