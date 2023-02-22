Mackenzie McKee calls out ex Josh McKee for never giving her ‘a single penny’

According to Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee, her ex, Josh McKee, never helped her financially.

Last summer, Mackenzie announced her split from Josh after nine years of marriage.

The soon-to-be-divorced exes share three children and have each entered into relationships with new significant others.

During their time together, Mackenzie and Josh’s marriage was tumultuous most of the time, as Teen Mom OG viewers witnessed during their time on the show.

Now that they’ve headed their separate ways, Mackenzie is speaking out about some of their personal matters while they were still together.

In a tweet earlier this week, Mackenzie wrote, “I have never in my life experienced a man giving me a single penny to help with bills, food, life, etc. I’ve done this all on my own since day one. Had several days of struggling.”

In response to her tweet, one of Mackenzie’s followers was shocked and replied, “Not even your own husband? That’s weird. And kind of hard to believe.”

“Nothing about it is a lie 🤣,” Mackenzie responded.

Mackenzie and Josh went into business together shortly before their split

While Mackenzie and Josh were still together, they opened a tanning salon, Beautifully Bronzed McKee, LLC, in Sarasota, Florida, shortly after relocating there from Oklahoma.

However, in August 2022, Monsters and Critics reported that their tanning salon had gone belly up. The business wasn’t open long, but while its doors were still open, Mackenzie and Josh offered tanning services, CBD products, sauna services, and natural supplements.

Since their split, Mackenzie has worked hard to expand her business, Body By Mac, an online fitness company. In the company’s Instagram bio, the fitness model touts, “I help women find their power, because it is at that point that you can accomplish anything you set your mind to.”

In August 2022, Mackenzie recorded a video on her YouTube channel, letting her 71,800 subscribers know that she and Josh were in the midst of legal proceedings to end their marriage legally by divorce.

At the time, Mackenzie said, “So, Josh and I are divorcing, and we are in the middle of a divorce right now, and it is very close to being done and finalized,” adding that despite their decision to split, “No one wins here.”

These days, the McKees have moved on — Mackenzie is happy in her new relationship with her boyfriend, Khesanio Hall, while Josh has been dating Halie Lowery for several months.

