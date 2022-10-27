Mackenzie is ready for spooky season in her Harley Quinn costume. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee is ready for the Halloween season.

The former MTV star showed off her incredibly toned midriff as she dressed up as DC Comics character Harley Quinn.

Taking to Instagram to share several pics of her costume, Mackenzie shared a selfie alongside a friend (who dressed as The Joker) as they got into full-on spooky season mode.

Mackenzie snapped the photo as she smiled for the camera, showing off her makeup for the look, including Harley Quinn’s famous red and blue color theme.

The 28-year-old mom of three wore red eyeshadow on her right eye and blue eyeshadow on her left eye, along with bright, red lipstick, and drew a black heart under one eye. Keeping with the theme of her costume, Mackenzie put her long, platinum blonde hair in two high ponytails, leaving a few face-framing pieces loose.

Clad in a “Daddy’s Lil Monster” costume top, Mackenzie tied her shirt in a side knot, revealing her taut and toned midsection. She paired the top with blue and red sequined hot pants to pull the look together.

Mackenzie simply used red and blue heart emojis as her caption, also tagging her friend in the selfie.

Mackenzie shared a carousel of photos of herself in costume in another Instagram share, explaining that she dressed up to host a Body By Mac Halloween-themed workout.

An unidentified person dressed up as Spider-Man hoisted 4’10” Mackenzie onto their shoulder in one pic as she laughed while they goofed around for the camera.

Mackenzie also posed with some of her Body By Mac clients in subsequent slides and a group of young gymnasts as she led their workout.

Mackenzie’s life outside of Teen Mom

Since she’s no longer affiliated with the Teen Mom franchise, Mackenzie has focused on her career as a fitness coach.

Mackenzie shares why she got into the business on the company’s website.

“After having 3 kids via c-section, I was determined to keep up with my healthy lifestyle. I began to train for bodybuilding shows and during that journey, I gained a lot of knowledge and grew more patronage about helping others reach their goal. After doing one on one training for 2 years, I decided to design at-home workouts that people can do all around the world right from their homes. And that’s how BodyByMac came about,” Mackenzie’s bio touts.

With a new life in Florida, a flourishing business, and a newly single status, Mackenzie is living her best life these days.

