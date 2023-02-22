Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee is living for the Florida sunshine.

After moving her family more than 1,200 miles across the country from Oklahoma to The Sunshine State, Mackenzie couldn’t be happier.

Mackenzie recently enjoyed a day on the water with some friends and family and shared some pics on social media.

On Instagram, Mackenzie took center stage in a photo as she posed on a paddleboard, clad in a hot pink bikini.

Mackenzie was all smiles for the pic, wearing a wide-brimmed straw hat, heart-shaped sunglasses, and black slides. She secured her blonde hair in a low-side braid and went makeup-free for the snap.

The mom of three placed her arms behind her for balance, slightly arching her back to highlight her incredibly toned abs and shapely legs.

Mackenzie McKee is thankful for the sunshine and her new life in Florida

“Lord I thank you for Sunshine 🌞 #floridaliving,” read the caption on Mackenzie’s post, which received nearly 2,000 likes.

Mackenzie’s boyfriend, Khesanio Hall, showed his appreciation for her post with a flirty comment. He wrote, “@mackenziemckee you’re so beautiful! Can I take you on a date? 😁👀😍😍❤️❤️❤️.”

Mackenzie playfully replied, “@khezzii if you’re lucky 😝 🍀.”

Since moving to Florida, Mackenzie has gone through a lot. After splitting from her husband of nine years, Josh McKee, Mackenzie has stayed focused on co-parenting their kids, growing her business, and enjoying her relationship with Khesanio.

Mackenzie is a successful fitness model and trainer with several endorsement deals

The petite fitness model and trainer runs her online program, Body By Mac, which provides at-home workouts for her clients, as well as progress tracking, meal plans, and 24/7 communication through the use of her personalized app.

On Saturday mornings, Mackenzie brings her high-energy vibe, providing free workouts to the public at the University Town Center in Sarasota, Florida. Mackenzie’s workouts attract local vendors and DJs and are held on the green at the popular shopping district.

Mackenzie’s goal with Body By Mac is to give her clients a jumpstart to a lifetime of healthy living. On her site, Mackenzie says, “I want to empower women to help them get their life back.”

“I want to educate and motivate my clients to feel confident in how to live a healthy lifestyle, and ultimately have them feel confident enough to do this on their own one day,” she adds.

In addition to founding and running Body By Mac, Mackenzie is also an ambassador for Justice Nutrition. The brand delivers muscle-building powders, pre-workout shakes, collagen, and protein smoothie mixes, and other similar products.

Mackenzie has her own collection on their site, including dietary supplements and women’s tops.

The former MTV star also partnered with FabFitFun and has promoted them on her YouTube channel, @lifewithmackenzie. Her most recent partnership is with Dexcom, promoting the brand’s continuous glucose monitor, as Mackenzie lives with Type 1 diabetes.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.