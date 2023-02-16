Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee had quite an eventful Valentine’s Day.

The petite blonde shared a story with her millions of fans and followers after an innocent mistake nearly got her “beat up.”

Mackenzie recorded herself on Valentine’s Day while walking through an apartment complex’s parking lot at night and shared the video on TikTok.

“I just want you guys to imagine walking up to someone’s apartment and knocking on their door being dressed like this,” Mackenzie began, panning her camera to show off her outfit for the evening.

Mackenzie looked stunning, clad in a bright red crop top, matching miniskirt, black blazer, and strappy black heels for a date with her boyfriend, Khesanio Hall.

She continued, “And it’s not the right apartment,” with a laugh.

As she opened her car door, she added, “What’s worse is a female answered. And I could see the male in the background, and she’s like, ‘Who are you?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m at the wrong apartment. I promise… I promise I’m at the wrong apartment!”

Mackenzie’s video received over 122,000 likes, and thousands more flocked to the comments, where many of them made light of the situation.

In response to a curious fan, Mackenzie explained her mishap. Apparently, Khesanio’s apartment complex is large and a “very confusing” one, which she doesn’t often visit since they usually hang out at her house, so Mackenzie simply knocked on the wrong door.

Mackenzie explains how she knocked on the wrong door. Pic credit: @mackenzietaylord/Instagram

Many of Mackenzie’s followers got a kick out of the situation and made lighthearted jokes about it in their comments.

One joked that the male at the apartment tried to explain to the female that he didn’t know who Mackenzie is, but his lady love doesn’t believe him.

Another wrote that the couple in the apartment is likely fighting because the female subject doesn’t believe he doesn’t know Mackenzie.

Mackenzie’s TikTok followers found the humor in her Valentine’s Day mishap. Pic credit: @mackenzietaylord/Instagram

“That guy is 100% still getting yelled at right now 🫣,” wrote another fan of Mackenzie’s.

One of Mackenzie’s loyal fans told her they would have invited her in had she knocked on their door accidentally.

Mackenzie and Khesanio are smitten with each other

Mackenzie and Khesanio are still going strong, one month after Mackenzie hard-launched their relationship on social media.

Khesanio, who 28-year-old Mackenzie adoringly refers to as “Khes,” is a 26-year-old native of Santa Cruz, Jamaica. Khesanio is an avid soccer player and certified coach who graduated from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts.

Now that she has gone public with her and Khesanio’s relationship, her fans are loving the new and improved version of Mackenzie. And, despite Mackenzie’s mishap on Valentine’s Day, Khesanio was likely happy to see his girlfriend show up (eventually) at his door.

