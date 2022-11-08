Mackenzie McKee admits to crying for an ‘entire month’ after being left out of Teen Mom OG

Mackenzie admitted that she spent the better part of a month crying over being excluded from Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee admitted that last year, she struggled during the month of October.

Since cutting ties with MTV, Mackenzie has been focusing on herself, her kids, and her business, Body by Mac.

The former reality TV star has been living life to the fullest since splitting from her husband of nine years, Josh McKee.

The Florida resident is typically an open book with her followers on social media, and a couple of recent Twitter shares were no exception.

Taking to the social media platform, Mackenzie let her followers know that despite a rough October in 2021, this year’s October was the complete opposite.

“Last October I cried the entire month cause I was ‘left out’ and in a toxic marriage,” she tweeted, adding, “Like come on Mackenzie, none of that was worth your tears girl!”

Mackenzie McKee is shifting her focus following split from Teen Mom OG and husband Josh

Last year, Mackenzie found herself isolated when the rest of the cast of Teen Mom OG was invited to record promos for the show while she was shunned by them and MTV.

At the time, Mackenzie claimed that the rest of the moms from the Teen Mom franchise were invited to film the spinoff, Family Reunion, but she was left out. Despite her claims that “the show wasn’t even happening,” the rest of the cast said everyone was invited.

Mackenzie took to Twitter once again to follow up on last year’s depressing October. This year, she noted, was one for the books.

“Actually this was the best October I’ve had in forever,” she tweeted. “This Libra ended it with a bang! How blessed I am to have had the strength to make a hard decision for myself and find true happiness. I love life so much!”

Mackenzie continues to live her best life as a newly-single woman

After sparking rumors that she was leaving Josh, Mackenzie finally pulled the plug in July 2022. Mackenzie and Josh are currently in the process of getting legally divorced.

While she awaits becoming a legally single woman, Mackenzie is putting all of her energy into what matters to her most. While she figures out co-parenting her three kids – Gannon, 11, Jaxie, 8, and Broncs, 6 – she’s stayed busy as a fitness instructor.

The lifelong athlete recently competed in the New York City Marathon, where she ran 26.2 miles alongside her sister. They represented Beyond Type 1, a nonprofit organization aimed at bringing awareness to Type 1 diabetes, from which Mackenzie suffers.

Despite the struggles she’s faced with her former castmates on Teen Mom OG, her soon-to-be ex-husband, and her health, Mackenzie continues to live her best life as she navigates her next chapter.

