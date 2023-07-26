Mackenzie Edwards undergoes cosmetic work to feel her ‘best confident self’ — See the Teen Mom alum’s results

New life, new look. Teen Mom alum Mackenzie Edwards is sporting a new and improved look amid her impending divorce.

Now that Mackenzie is a single woman again, she’s focusing on making herself happy.

The 26-year-old former reality TV star did just that in the form of cosmetic work to enhance her facial features.

Mackenzie uploaded a video on Instagram this week, documenting her Botox and filler injection enhancements, aka “full face glow up.”

SSA Beauty Bar in Chattanooga, Tennessee, performed Mackenzie’s work, which targeted her nose, lips, chin, forehead, and jawline.

Mackenzie recorded herself from her beauty spa chair, telling her followers that her injector addressed her requests to slightly alter her appearance to allow her to feel like her “best confident self.”

Mackenzie was a trooper as her chin, jawline, and lips were injected with filler. She also received a “liquid rhinoplasty,” which included injecting dermal filler into the nose to alter its shape, and Botox in her forehead.

SSA Beauty Bar also shared the Reel to their Instagram feed, captioning the video, “Great day with @mackedwards95 😍😍😍 Full face glow up with @thekisscamssa ‼️‼️”

Just a few hours after Mackenzie uploaded the video, she received an outpouring of feedback from her followers, and most of them were impressed with her results.

Mackenzie Edwards’ fans gush over her cosmetic glow up

One of Mackenzie’s fans expressed that she looks great with or without cosmetic work: “You look beautiful both before & after @mackedwards95 ! But the fact that it makes you feel better, makes it priceless!”

Mackenzie’s Instagram followers were impressed with her results. Pic credit: @mackedwards95/Instagram

Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “Beautiful both ways…”

“You look stunning Mack,” wrote another Instagram user, and another one of Mackenzie’s admirers couldn’t get over her “Amazing results!!”

A screenshot shows Mackenzie’s side-by-side before-and-after photos. Pic credit: @mackedwards95/Instagram

Which of the other Teen Mom alums and stars have altered their appearances?

Mackenzie joins the throng of former and current reality TV stars who have gone under the knife and the needle.

Within the Teen Mom franchise, Farrah Abraham likely comes to mind as the cast member who has had the most work done to alter her appearance, including a surgical rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, fillers, Botox, and a chin implant, among others.

Chelsea Houska has also jumped on the cosmetic intervention bandwagon, admitting to getting regular Botox and fillers, while Kailyn Lowry, Jenelle Evans, Jade Cline, Briana DeJesus, Bristol Palin, Amber Portwood, and Ashley Jones have had work done to enhance their self-esteem as well.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.