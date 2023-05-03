Mackenzie Edwards tearfully confesses Ryan Edwards’ substance abuse ‘got to be too much’

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards got emotional as she viewed the destruction inflicted upon the home she once shared with Ryan Edwards.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mackenzie and Ryan’s Tennessee home was destroyed in February.

The walls were spray-painted with messages aimed at Mackenzie and Ryan’s ex, Maci Bookout, glass covered the floors from shattered windows, the refrigerator was open and toppled over, and there was even feces on the floor.

Reports noted that despite the house being turned inside-out — including Mackenzie and Ryan’s young children, Jagger and Stella’s bedrooms — Ryan’s belongings were left untouched. Ryan denied that he was responsible, claiming he was with his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, at the time.

Now, footage has been released by The Sun, showing the moment that Mackenzie toured the home with police officers following the destruction.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As Mackenzie walked the premises with the officers, she became emotional as she recounted Ryan’s “severe” substance abuse issues. Mackenzie told the officers that she found out about Ryan’s drug abuse the day after they got married.

Mackenzie Edwards says Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards’ ‘severe’ substance abuse issues ‘got to be too much’

“So, I stayed and tried to help, but I was 20,” Mackenzie told the accompanying officers. “And, um, it just got to be too much.”

Mackenzie mentioned Ryan’s multiple previous arrests and rehab attempts, noting that she was home alone with their children during those times.

When an officer asked Mackenzie whether Ryan knew she was filing for divorce, she said he knew about it “for a minute,” adding that he became “crazy and violent” upon hearing the news, noting that Jagger and Stella “saw the whole thing.”

“They just wanted to come home, and now they can’t,” Mackenzie tearfully expressed, speaking of 4-year-old Jagger and 3-year-old Stella.

Mackenzie has reportedly moved on with a new boyfriend, Josh Panter

Amid all of the drama surrounding her, Mackenzie has since reportedly moved on. She’s rumored to be in a relationship with a recently divorced dad of two, Josh Panter, who also lives in Tennessee and owns an excavation company.

Josh allegedly helped with the cleanup at Mackenzie and Ryan’s former home, utilizing some of his company’s equipment to help clear the wreckage.

While Ryan is currently serving jail time at a Tennessee detention center, Mackenzie retains custody of Jagger and Stella. Mackenzie hasn’t said much publicly since all of Ryan’s legal troubles and domestic issues have come to light.

For the most part, Mackenzie has let cryptic quotes and Biblical verses do the talking. However, she did issue a statement following Ryan’s Hamilton County Court hearing on April 20.

Upon learning that Ryan was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days behind bars, Mackenzie’s response was, “It’s a start. He’s an addict. There are four other charges pending.”

Acknowledging that her employer isn’t happy about the publicity surrounding her, Mackenzie added, “Hopefully, he’ll get more [jail time].”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.