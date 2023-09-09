Mackenzie Edwards slammed by her ex’s former wife for ‘going back’ to her estranged husband Ryan Edwards

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards came under fire from her ex-boyfriend’s ex-wife for rekindling her romance with her estranged husband, Ryan Edwards.

As Monsters and Critics has been reporting, troubled MTV alum Ryan Edwards has faced some legal woes this year on top of personal issues.

Ryan served time in jail following a string of arrests before entering into a court-ordered rehab facility. After completing his rehab stint, Ryan is living at a halfway house as he works on getting himself clean.

Although Mackenzie filed for divorce from Ryan earlier this year, there have been several signs that she and Ryan have been working on reconciling their marriage.

For starters, Mackenzie was spotted wearing her wedding band in July during an appointment at an aesthetician’s office. Then, she was seen visiting Ryan at his halfway house, where they got into a “heated and emotional” conversation.

This came after Mackenzie was reportedly dating a new man, Josh Panter. Mackenzie and Josh were trying to keep their relationship under wraps, but after news of their romance leaked, Mackenzie denied they were dating.

In July 2023, Mackenzie issued a statement to In Touch, telling the outlet, “I do not have a boyfriend.”

The ex-wife of Mackenzie Edwards’ ex Josh Panter slams Mackenzie for reconciling with Ryan Edwards

However, Josh’s ex-wife, Brooklynn Panter, isn’t buying Mackenzie’s story. Brooklynn recently shared an article to her Facebook page, and the headline read, “Teen Mom Mackenzie ‘dumped’ boyfriend Josh after ex Ryan got out of prison.”

In the caption, she laid into Mackenzie for “going back” to Ryan and kicking Josh to the curb once Ryan was released from prison.

In her caption, Brooklynn wrote, “*blames the ex wife* but truth be told… goes back to her HUSBAND… who she NEVER divorced, destroyed her home, and treated her ‘so bad,'” adding, “time will tell you so much about someone.”

In the comments section, Brooklynn continued to take aim at Mackenzie, calling the mom of three a “coward” for blaming someone else.

In another comment, Brooklynn wrote that as a mother herself, she doesn’t understand how Mackenzie can be “so selfish in a situation like this.”

Teen Mom OG alums Ryan and Mackenzie’s puzzling relationship status

Mackenzie, 26, was linked to Josh after a source told The Sun that she began dating him around January 2023. This timeline is interesting, considering Mackenzie filed for divorce from Ryan in February 2023. It’s also interesting to note that Josh and Brooklynn’s divorce was finalized in February 2023.

Amid the gossip that Mackenzie and Ryan have reconciled, the latest rumors on the street claim that Ryan has moved on with someone else.

As Monsters and Critics also reported, Ryan, 35, is reportedly dating a woman named Amanda Conner, whom he met at rehab. Amanda, 33, has a lengthy criminal record that rivals Ryan’s, which sounds like a recipe for disaster for the recovering addict.

