mackenzie edwards shares inspirational quotes amid ryan edwards' jail sentence

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards is staying hopeful while her estranged husband, Ryan Edwards, serves time behind bars.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ryan was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail after violating his probation.

It’s been a rough few months for Mackenzie as she’s dealt with the aftermath of Ryan’s legal troubles and alleged drug abuse.

After Ryan disparaged her online in multiple scathing Instagram tirades, Mackenzie filed for divorce from her husband of nearly six years.

These days, Mackenzie has remained mostly quiet other than sharing cryptic posts on social media.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On Monday, April 24, Mackenzie took to her Instagram Story to share a couple of inspirational quotes, seemingly letting them relay how she’s feeling amid all of the drama surrounding her.

Former Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Edwards shares uplifting quotes while her estranged husband Ryan Edwards serves jail time

One such quote read, “Sometimes God holds you back until the road is safe and clear to continue. Be thankful! What is meant for you won’t pass you by.”

A second quote uploaded to Mackenzie’s Story read, “Those tears you shed in secret were not in vain. God knows what you’ve been through. It’s not over. Just watch how He restores what you thought was wasted!”

Mackenzie is remaining hopeful amid Ryan’s jail sentence. Pic credit: @mackedwards95/Instagram

Although most of Mackenzie’s reactions to Ryan’s legal troubles have been via her Instagram Stories, she recently spoke to a reporter with The Sun following Ryan’s sentencing.

Mackenzie told the outlet that “it’s a start” for her estranged husband, acknowledging that he’s an addict and noting that her employer isn’t exactly thrilled about the attention surrounding her due to her soon-to-be ex-husband’s actions.

“Hopefully, he’ll get more [time in jail],” Mackenzie added.

The Sun also reported that Mackenzie opted to sit alone during Ryan’s court hearing. His parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, also attended and were seated in the back row, reportedly getting emotional as Ryan arrived in the courtroom wearing handcuffs.

Mackenzie has been lying low on social media in recent months

Other than sharing to her Stories on Instagram, Mackenzie hasn’t uploaded anything to her feed recently, and she scrubbed nearly all photos of Ryan from her page.

The last thing she posted to her IG feed, ironically, was a mock video of herself sitting in the back of a police car.

Mackenzie smiled and looked directly at the camera as the text, “Me if being dramatic becomes illegal,” flashed across the screen.

While Ryan serves his time in jail, Mackenzie retains custody of their two children, Jagger, 4, and Stella, 3.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.