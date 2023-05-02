Mackenzie Edwards says she ‘messed up’ in her relationship with Maci Bookout and son Bentley

Teen Mom OG alums Maci Bookout and Mackenzie Edwards’ relationship has faced its fair share of ups and downs over the years.

Maci and Mackenzie historically have not gotten along, and about the only thing they have in common is that they’re both exes of Ryan Edwards.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mackenzie filed for divorce from Ryan in February 2023 after nearly six years of marriage.

Mackenzie cut contact with Ryan in February 2023 when she filed for an order of protection against him, claiming that he became “became erratic and violent.”

Mackenzie currently retains custody of her and Ryan’s children, Jagger, 4, and Stella, 3.

She’s since moved on with her rumored new boyfriend, 30-year-old Tennessee native Ryan Panter, and reportedly, she’s met up with his ex-wife, Brooklynn.

According to an insider who spoke with The Sun, Mackenzie “reached out to Brooklynn herself and asked her to lunch in March. Since she’s been around her daughter and son, she wanted to meet her.”

Apparently, Mackenzie wanted to make it clear that this time around, she wants to handle things properly when it comes to her man’s ex and her kids, unlike the way she handled her relationship with Maci.

Mackenzie Edwards admits she ‘messed up’ in her relationship with Teen Mom star Maci Bookout

The source added, “She told Brooklynn how she messed up with Maci and was not the stepparent she should’ve been to Bentley. She said she would never cross any lines because these are Josh and Brooklynn’s kids. Brooklynn respected that.”

Maci and Mackenzie did try to sort through their differences during their time together on Teen Mom OG during Season 6. At one point, they even met up for brunch, and things stayed civil between them.

However, Mackenzie waited until after their meeting to reveal to Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, that she disagreed with some of the things Maci told her about them.

Eventually, Mackenzie, Ryan, Jen, and Larry were all fired by MTV in 2021. Larry confirmed the news in a statement to The Sun, telling the outlet, “We, the family, have been let go from the show by the network. It’s unbelievable.”

Allegedly, Maci wasn’t happy that her segments on the now-defunct show Teen Mom OG focused on her issues with Ryan and his family.

Mackenzie’s relationships with Maci, Ryan, and Bentley

These days, it’s unclear where Maci and Mackenzie’s relationship stands or if they’re still in contact. With a pending divorce, it remains to be seen if Mackenzie will still be a part of Maci and Ryan’s son, Bentley’s life.

Now that Ryan is serving time behind bars for the next 11 months, it’s also unclear whether he’ll have contact with Bentley.

The 35-year-old father of three has had a strained relationship with his eldest son. His addiction and legal troubles have prevented him from being an involved dad in Bentley’s life, and Maci retains primary custody of the teenager.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.