Mackenzie Edwards says she ‘isn’t embarrassed’ by her past after exit from Teen Mom OG

Mackenzie Edwards wants her followers to know that she isn’t “embarrassed by anything” she has gone through after her exit from Teen Mom OG.

The 24-year-old former MTV star shared a message about not being ashamed of her past, following her family being fired from Teen Mom OG earlier this year.

Mackenzie says ‘I’m not embarrassed about anything I went through’

On Thursday, August 19, Mackenzie took to her Instagram Stories to share the motivational quote, which read, “I’m not embarrassed about anything I went through.”

“What may be “tea” for you, is a testimony for me. Move along,” the quote continued.

Mackenzie seemed to be reflecting on her past, which for most of her time on Teen Mom OG, consisted of being caught in the middle of her husband Ryan’s drug addiction as well as Ryan’s custody issues with his son, Bentley, whom he shares with Maci Bookout.

The Edwards family gets fired from Teen Mom OG

Ryan, along with his wife Mackenzie and his parents Jen and Larry, were all fired from MTV in March 2021, which Ryan later called a “blessing in disguise.”

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, sources reported that the Edwards’ firing stemmed from Maci wanting her storyline to expand beyond her issues with Ryan and to focus more on her accomplishments.

According to Mackenzie, “We got a call from MTV and Maci’s agent went above their heads and went to Viacom. They said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci’s abilities and whatever she does and we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that.”

Interestingly, Mackenzie, who shares son Jagger and daughter Stella with husband Ryan, admitted that she felt a sense of relief when she and Ryan were fired from Teen Mom OG.

“Before all this happened, I was just kind of praying, ‘God, whatever you have in store for us, let us follow that.’ Because I’m a believer, Ryan’s a believer and we both believe that if we follow our hearts and follow God’s plan then He is going to open up doors for us that have never been opened before,” Mackenzie revealed.

She continued, “We had been having this conversation for a long time but it’s hard to pull the trigger on something like that.”

“So, we got the phone call saying we’re not going to be doing Teen Mom anymore, and we both kind of felt this peace,” the former MTV star said.

Since her time ended on Teen Mom, Mackenzie has been keeping busy with her fitness program, saying, “Well, I have been putting together a fitness plan since I started my fitness journey close to a year ago.”

Mackenzie’s husband, Ryan, has managed to stay out of the headlines for now. Hopefully he’s continuing to work on his recovery and counseling with his son, Bentley.

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c.