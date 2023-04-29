Mackenzie Edwards’ rumored new boyfriend helped clean up damage inflicted on her home

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards’ new boyfriend reportedly put his professional skills to good use and lent a helping hand at her Tennessee home that was recently turned upside-down.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the home Mackenzie once shared with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Ryan Edwards, was left in shambles after someone completely destroyed the interior.

Ryan was allegedly behind the damage, although he denied trashing the home, claiming to have been at his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards’ home at the time.

Every inch of the home was vandalized, including Mackenzie and Ryan’s children Jagger and Stella’s bedrooms. Interestingly, though, Ryan’s belongings were reportedly left untouched.

Now, it’s being reported that Mackenzie’s rumored new man in her life, Josh Panter, helped clean up the home.

A source told The Sun that the Stetley Excavating owner used his company’s work equipment to help clear the wreckage.

Teen Mom alum Mackenzie Edwards’ home reportedly needs $100,000 worth of repairs

According to a second insider who spoke with the outlet, “It is going to have about $100,000 worth of work before it will be livable again. They haven’t done much to it yet.”

“I don’t think people realize how bad [Ryan] destroyed his own children’s home,” they added. “It’s awful, and nobody deserves what he did.”

Family of Mackenzie’s rumored boyfriend, Josh Panter, is ‘very happy’ for the couple

The source told The Sun that Mackenzie’s new boyfriend’s family is “very happy” that Josh, a recently divorced father of two and a resident of Tennessee, has her in his life.

“Everyone loves Mackenzie. Right now, they are taking one day at a time and just enjoying life,” they shared.

The unidentified person in the know also spoke about Mackenzie’s plans moving forward. Apparently, Mackenzie’s parents are gifting her 30 acres of land.

The former MTV star intends to sell her Tennessee home once all repairs have been made to it.

Ryan Edwards denied inflicting any damage on his and Mackenzie’s home

Some of the damage to the home included shattered windows, graffiti on the drywall with derogatory comments aimed at Mackenzie, furniture tossed upside down, and the refrigerator flipped over with its contents on the floor.

It was even reported that an officer warned the others entering the home to watch their step because there were feces on the floor.

While Mackenzie has seemingly moved on with her life — after filing for divorce from Ryan in February 2023 — Ryan remains behind bars at the Silverdale Detention Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Ryan was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail for violating his probation. The troubled father of three escaped a court-ordered rehab center and was later allegedly found unresponsive in his truck after overdosing on drugs and wrecking into a curb.

A lawyer for the state called Ryan’s leaving rehab early a “mockery,” adding, “He’s a danger to himself and the public. His option is to get clean or die.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.