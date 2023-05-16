Mackenzie Edwards returns to social media amid impending divorce: ‘I’m back’

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards has officially broken her social media silence amid her divorce from Ryan Edwards.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ryan is currently serving time behind bars at a Tennessee detention center following a string of arrests.

Ryan also went on several Instagram tirades aimed at Mackenzie, accusing her of cheating on him, and reportedly relapsed on his sobriety.

Amid all the chaos, Mackenzie filed for divorce from Ryan in February 2023 and is currently dating a new man, Josh Panter.

While former MTV star Ryan has been facing trouble with drug addiction and the law in recent months, his estranged wife, Mackenzie, has stayed quiet on her Instagram feed — that is, until now.

Mackenzie shared a post to Instagram to kick off the week, her first since August 2022.

The 26-year-old snapped a car selfie, wearing black aviator sunglasses, a black t-shirt, and a black fleece vest. Mackenzie slicked her hair into a casual up-do and smiled for the selfie, looking relaxed.

“Mack’s back 🖤 thank you so much for your sweet messages!” she wrote in the caption.

“I really have appreciated them and read as many as possible. Let’s do this!”

More than 23,000 of Mackenzie’s 556,000 Instagram followers liked the post. In the comments section, Mackenzie was met with a mixture of supportive messages and criticism.

Teen Mom viewers show Mackenzie Edwards support amid her return to social media

“Just do you and try not to listen to all the hate, we all have problems and I wish you and your children the best,” wrote one of Mackenzie’s backers.

Another one of Mackenzie’s supporters suggested that she make the next chapters of her life “better than all of [her] previous ones” and encouraged her to “ignore anything and anyone that doesn’t lift [her] up.”

Another commenter expressed how glad they were that Mackenzie is getting away from an “unhealthy situation,” likely referring to her marriage to Ryan.

Others bashed Mackenzie and urged her to apologize to Maci Bookout

Amid the support, Mackenzie also faced her fair share of backlash. One such comment came from a critic who told Mackenzie that she “should’ve saw the red flags when [Ryan] was nodding off” on the way to their wedding.

Teen Mom 2 viewers will likely remember the terrifying scene where Ryan was driving on the highway, nodding off and slurring his speech. Mackenzie had to slap Ryan to keep him from swerving into oncoming traffic.

Some of her critics felt she owes Ryan’s ex, Maci Bookout, an apology for how she’s treated her over the years.

“Now you should understand and apologize to [Maci],” wrote one, with another critic telling Mackenzie, “YOU OWE [MACI] AN APOLOGY.”

Ahead of her return to her Instagram Feed, Mackenzie shared a quote in her Story that seemed to indicate she won’t put up with Ryan’s actions anymore.

“Sometimes you just gotta let people know – I realize I tolerated that in the past, but that’s not gonna work for me in this new season,” it read. “Or ever again.”

While Ryan is serving jail time, Mackenzie retains custody of their two young children, 4-year-old Jagger and 3-year-old Stella.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.