Mackenzie Edwards reportedly has a boyfriend amid impending divorce from Ryan Edwards

Has former Teen Mom star Mackenzie Edwards already moved on from her estranged husband, Ryan Edwards?

While Ryan is serving jail time for nearly the next year, it looks like Mackenzie has a new man in her life.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Mackenzie filed for divorce from Ryan in February 2023, when he accused her of cheating on him and went on multiple Instagram tirades.

Several outlets have investigated and discovered that Mackenzie is dating a 30-year-old recently divorced father of two named Josh Panter.

A source spoke with The Sun and revealed that Mackenzie and Josh have been dating since at least January 2023.

“Mackenzie is always with Josh on his family’s property. I’m shocked she hasn’t moved in yet. His family seems to like her. She’s very involved,” the insider told the outlet.

The source also claimed that Josh had met all three of Mackenzie’s children, including 4-year-old Jagger and 3-year-old Stella, who she shares with Ryan, and 8-year-old Hudson, who she shares with her first ex-husband, Zachary Stephens.

According to the publication, Josh signed divorce papers in January 2023, right around the time Mackenzie came into his life. The Sun’s source couldn’t confirm whether Mackenzie left Ryan for Josh but told the publication that Josh has been a “crutch” for Mackenzie amid her impending divorce from Ryan.

Who is Josh Panter?

Per his Facebook page, Josh is a farmer who works at Stetley Excavating. Josh attended Chattanooga Central High School and studied at Oklahoma State Horseshoeing School. He also studied Electro-Mechanical Engineering Technology at Chattanooga State Community College.

Josh, a resident of Tennessee, shares two young children, Nevley and Stetson, with his ex-wife, Brooklynn Panter. Josh and Brooklynn’s divorce was finalized in February 2023, the same month Mackenzie filed for divorce from Ryan.

Mackenzie poses for photos with Josh’s family

Monsters and Critics did some investigating and found photos linking Mackenzie to Josh via his mom, Cindy Panter.

Cindy posted a photo to Instagram in February 2023, seen below, depicting herself and Mackenzie posing in front of an Uptown Cheapskate store.

Cindy posted the same photo to her Facebook page, tagging Mackenzie in the post. In the comments section, one of Cindy’s followers wrote, “The teen mom star ! Ryan’s wife !”

Interestingly, in response, Cindy wrote, “yes but not Ryan’s wife anymore.”

Josh Panter’s mom, Cindy, told her Facebook followers that Mackenzie isn’t Ryan’s wife. Pic credit: Cindy Green Panter/Facebook

Mackenzie also appeared in a family photo alongside Josh to celebrate his birthday earlier this year.

Mackenzie posed for a photo with Josh and his family to celebrate his birthday in February 2023. Pic credit: Cindy Green Panter/Facebook

Although Mackenzie and Josh don’t follow each other on Instagram, they are Facebook friends. In the screenshot below, Mackenzie is listed as one of Josh’s 2,121 friends under her maiden name, Mackenzie Standifer.

Mackenzie appears in the bottom right of Josh’s list of friends on Facebook. Pic credit: Josh Panter/Facebook

What do Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, think about Mackenzie dating Josh?

According to the Teen Mom fan account, Teen Mom Fanz on Instagram, Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, are unhappy about Mackenzie’s blossoming relationship.

Teen Mom Fanz’s source tells the outlet that Jen and Larry have accused Mackenzie of entering into a relationship with Josh before ending things with their son, Ryan.

So, could there be some truth to Ryan’s claims that Mackenzie was unfaithful during their nearly six-year-long marriage? The Sun also reported that Ryan was living in a shed behind his and Mackenzie’s Tennessee home ahead of Mackenzie filing for divorce.

“Basically, [Ryan and Mackenzie] lived two different lives,” The Sun’s source stated. Her kids never saw him.”

Stay tuned as more details unfold about Mackenzie’s rumored relationship.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.