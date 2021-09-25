Mackenzie Edwards defends her marriage to Ryan Edwards, opens up about the ‘biggest misconception’ about her

Mackenzie Edwards is defending her marriage to her husband Ryan Edwards. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards wants people to know that she’s “proud” of her marriage to Ryan Edwards and their ability to learn and grow from past experiences.

Since Mackenzie and Ryan Edwards were fired from MTV in the spring of 2021, the couple has been keeping media outlets up to date on their lives.

Now, Mackenzie and Ryan are sharing more information about their life since Teen Mom OG in yet another interview and updated their fans and critics on their four-year marriage.

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards opens up about her marriage to Ryan Edwards

Mackenzie and Ryan spoke with The Sun recently and revealed how they’ve faced obstacles in their marriage as a team.

Ryan revealed, “My relationship with her is great. We’ve been married almost five years now.”

Mackenzie and Ryan first married in 2017 in a small civil ceremony before exchanging vows in a church ceremony. Mackenzie has one son, Hudson, from a previous marriage, and Ryan has one son, Bentley, from his relationship with Maci Bookout. Mackenzie and Ryan share two children, son Jagger and daughter Stella.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“We are in a happy place at the moment,” Mackenzie added. “Nobody is saying that we haven’t made mistakes, because we have. But I’m not going to harp over them or live in sadness or shame over the past five years.”

Mackenzie, who accused Maci Bookout of using her kids to make “a buck“, continued, “People can say that it’s embarrassing and that I have no dignity and that I’m a horrible person, they can say everything they want to say, that’s fine.”

“But at the end of the day, we are allowed to grow and we are allowed to change and we are allowed to evolve as human beings. I don’t know what else you could ask for other than someone trying to be better,” she said.

Mackenzie Edwards is proud of her and Ryan’s story, good and bad

Mackenzie said that she and Ryan shared both their best and worst days while still filming for Teen Mom OG, as fans of the show have witnessed.

“We’ve been through the best days of our lives on the show, but we’ve also been through some of the worst. That is part of my story, it’s part of Ryan’s story and I’m just proud of that. I’m proud of us and how far we’ve come with our family,” Mackenzie said of her and Ryan’s progress in their relationship.

Mackenzie wanted to send a message to her critics that everyone deserves to turn their lives around for the better.

“I will always stand beside that because you can always turn your mess into a message. Sometimes you make the right decisions and sometimes you don’t. You learn from your mistakes and you move on and you try to be better and grow. You can’t change the past, you can only move forward.”

Mackenzie, who said she’s done having kids with Ryan, turned the topic of conversation to Ryan’s previous addiction to heroin, which has been a years-long battle and has affected his relationship with his son, Bentley.

Filming for Teen Mom OG has opened the doors for Maci to spread awareness about addiction.

She spoke of the hurdles addicts often face just trying to get treatment, “Knowing what I know about addiction now, it’s so hard to get help. If you don’t have any money to do that it’s even harder. I’ll always be a voice for addicts and recovery and I think the show has given me a platform to do that.”

Mackenzie reveals the ‘biggest misconception’ about her on Teen Mom OG

When it comes to whether Mackenzie held Ryan accountable for his actions, she thinks that’s been the “biggest misconception” about her from their time on Teen Mom OG.

“Just because you don’t see me berate my husband on television doesn’t mean that I don’t hold him accountable for his actions or that he doesn’t hold me accountable for my actions,” the 24-year-old mother of three told The Sun.

Teen Mom OG fans will remember the infamous scene when Ryan was visibly intoxicated as he and Mackenzie drove to their wedding. Ryan was slurring his words, swerving off the road, and couldn’t keep his eyes open as he sped down the highway in the startling scene.

“But I’m not going to sit there and yell at somebody on television when I didn’t really know what to do in the first place. If we’ve got a problem then we’ll take care of that at home. All you can ask for is to do better and be a better person and try harder,” Mackenzie added.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.