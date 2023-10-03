Mackenzie Edwards debuts ‘stunning’ physique after reconciling with estranged husband Ryan Edwards

It’s been a hot minute since Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards has put herself out there, but she’s back and looking better than ever.

Mackenzie has had a rough year, dealing with her estranged husband Ryan Edwards’ legal woes and drug addiction.

For months, Mackenzie deactivated her social media accounts, seemingly in an attempt to keep prying eyes away from her personal life and reshift her focus.

But amid all of the turmoil, she’s been staying focused on moving forward with her life, and she’s back on Instagram once again.

Mackenzie recently got all gussied up for a night of fun while contributing to a good cause.

The Tennessee native traveled to Georgia to attend Murray County’s version of Dancing with the Stars to benefit a local healthcare center.

Mackenzie looked svelte and fit in a nude midi-dress and matching strappy heels. She wore her brunette hair in loose waves and posed next to a friend, smiling for the camera and looking relaxed and ready to have some fun.

In the caption, the mom of three wrote, “Such a fun event for a great cause! #dancingwiththemurraystars.”

Thousands of Mackenzie’s followers liked the post, and in the comments section, her fans gushed over her look for the evening and how great she looks despite the troublesome year she’s faced.

Mackenzie’s fans gush over her ‘stunning’ appearance

“Mackenzie you look absolutely amazing!!!” wrote one of Mackenzie’s fans.

Another told her how “amazingly happy” she looked, while another said she looked “stunning” for the affair.

Yet another Instagram user used the word “stunning” to describe Mackenzie’s look, while others called her “Beautiful!!!!” and “gorg!!!”

What is going on with Mackenzie’s romantic situation?

With the last eight months that Mackenzie has faced, her night on the town was likely a welcome addition to her calendar. And even though she filed for divorce from Ryan in February 2023, it appears that the two have kissed and made up.

The 26-year-old former reality TV star hasn’t made any mention of her estranged husband, Ryan Edwards, lately, but according to her ex-boyfriend’s ex-wife, she has reconciled with him.

Brooklynn Panter, the ex-wife of Mackenzie’s rumored ex-boyfriend, Josh Panter, took to Facebook last month to put Mackenzie on blast, accusing her of getting back together with Ryan after he was released from prison.

Brooklynn alleged that Mackenzie kicked Josh to the curb once Ryan was a free man again. Brooklynn’s Facebook post implied that Mackenzie and Ryan have put their divorce proceedings on hold and that Mackenzie left Josh high and dry once Ryan became available again.

However, Mackenzie’s version of events was different — in fact, she told In Touch in July 2023 that she didn’t even have a boyfriend.

Over the summer, Mackenzie was spotted paying Ryan a visit at his halfway house. In the candid photos, Mackenzie and Ryan looked to be engaged in a “heated and emotional” exchange, which could indicate they’re considering getting back together again… if they haven’t already.

Whether or not Mackenzie and Ryan have decided to work on their marriage remains to be seen. In the meantime, it appears that they’re keeping their relationship off social media.

