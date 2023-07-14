Mackenzie Edwards claims she’s single despite reports she’s dating Josh Panter

Despite reports that Mackenzie Edwards has moved on from her estranged husband, Ryan Edwards, with a new man, the Teen Mom alum claims she’s single.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mackenzie filed for divorce from her husband of six years in February 2023.

Mackenzie’s filing came on the heels of Ryan’s struggles with drug addiction and a string of arrests earlier this year.

While her troubled ex-husband-to-be serves time behind bars, it’s been reported that Mackenzie has moved on with another man named Josh Panter.

Mackenzie was pictured with the divorced 30-year-old father of two on social media, and a source told The Sun that the former MTV star had been dating Josh since at least January 2023.

However, Mackenzie recently spoke with In Touch and flat-out denied having a boyfriend.

Mackenzie Edwards denies dating rumored boyfriend Josh Panter

“I do not have a boyfriend,” Mackenzie revealed in a statement issued to the publication.

According to Mackenzie, she and her kids’ futures are what matters most right now, not finding love again.

“I’m focused on my career and my children,” Mackenzie added. “I’m working on myself to give them the life and future they deserve.”

Josh said he and Mackenzie aren’t ‘worried about titles’

Josh spoke with The Sun in May, telling the outlet that he and Mackenzie had “reconnected” after 10 years of friendship, but didn’t state that they were romantically involved.

“Mackenzie and I are friends and enjoy each other’s company. Neither of us are worried about ‘titles.’ We both just came out of a marriage,” Josh shared.

The same source who spoke with The Sun in April had a different story to tell, however. They told the outlet, “Mackenzie is always with Josh on his family’s property. I’m shocked she hasn’t moved in yet. His family seems to like her. She’s very involved.”

While she waits for her impending divorce to be finalized, Mackenzie retains custody of her and Ryan Edwards’ two young children, 4-year-old Jagger and 3-year-old Stella. Mackenzie also has an 8-year-old son, Hudson, from a previous marriage.

Mackenzie defended her marriage to Ryan Edwards amid harsh criticism from Teen Mom viewers

Teen Mom OG viewers followed Mackenzie and Ryan’s love story during their time with MTV. Most Teen Mom fans agreed that Ryan was a ticking time bomb and warned Mackenzie about his behavior for years.

Mackenzie stuck it out with Ryan despite the red flags, and in 2021, she clapped back at critics who dragged her for staying with Ryan.

“Nobody is saying that we haven’t made mistakes because we have. But I’m not going to harp over them or live in sadness or shame…” Mackenzie said. “People can say that it’s embarrassing and that I have no dignity and that I’m a horrible person. They can say everything they want to say; that’s fine.”

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Wednesday, July 19 at 8/7c on MTV.