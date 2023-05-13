Mackenzie and Josh McKee’s Florida home has a lien placed on it for unpaid assessments

Teen Mom OG alums and exes Mackenzie and Josh McKee were hit with a lien on their half-million dollar Florida home.

Mackenzie and Josh may no longer be together as they await divorce proceedings, but they purchased a home together before their split.

Mackenzie and their three children — Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs — still reside in the Palmetto, Florida home, while Josh has since vacated the premises.

As The Sun reported, the McKees had a lien placed on the home in December 2022 for unpaid assessments.

According to documents obtained by the outlet, Josh and Mackenzie failed to pay two months’ worth of assessments in July and October 2022.

The charges total $740.48, resulting in a lien being put on the property, which they purchased jointly in March 2022.

The lien — a “legal claim against property that can be used as collateral to repay a debt” — has not yet been released per legal documents obtained by the publication.

Former Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee and her estranged husband, Josh McKee, moved from Oklahoma to Florida in 2021

Mackenzie and her family uprooted their lives in Oklahoma and relocated to Florida. While they searched for a larger home to house their family of five, the McKees were living in a trailer park, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

As a source of income, Mackenzie and Josh launched a tanning salon business called Beautifully Bronzed McKee, LLC, while they were still together. The salon has since gone out of business.

As Mackenzie told her Instagram followers during a May 2023 Q&A, she plans to open another business in the area. This time, Mackenzie is launching a “small boutique gym” for her online fitness business, BodyByMac.

Earlier this month, Mackenzie opened up about the status of her former tanning business. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Mackenzie and Josh split in July 2022, and a month later, the Teen Mom alum revealed they were in the process of getting divorced.

Mackenzie has since moved on and is currently dating Jamaican native Khesanio Hall. Josh had moved on, too, and was dating Halie Lowery, but it appears the two have since split.

Josh fires back against cheating claims

Earlier this year, Mackenzie called out Josh on Twitter, accusing him of never “giving [her] a single penny to help with bills, food, life, etc.” Mackenzie told her fans that she handled her and her children’s finances “all on [her] own since day one” and admitted to “several days of struggling.”

There have also been accusations of infidelity within their nine-year marriage. In January 2023, Josh fired back at claims that he was a “cheater,” per an article penned by The Sun.

“Here we go again!” he wrote in the caption. “… If you are going to use my words in a bulls**t article know your facts! That was never intended in away that @thesun tried making it out to be! Try harder or don’t try at all @thesun.”

In her memoir, Straightening My Crown: Conquering My Royal Mistakes, Mackenzie claimed that both she and Josh were guilty of infidelity throughout their relationship.

Mackenzie accused Josh of cheating on her with her cousin. She admitted to meeting a man she talked to “frequently” and began enjoying the attention she was receiving from other men.

“I felt terrible doing this to Josh and knew it was wrong to cheat, but I guess I was so down and out that I thought this was the only thing to give me the boost I needed,” wrote Mackenzie.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.