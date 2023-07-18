Maci Bookout says she speaks to Ryan Edwards ‘very consistently and often’ while he serves jailtime

Ryan Edwards is currently serving time behind bars, but his ex, Maci Bookout, has stayed in contact with the troubled Teen Mom alum.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ryan has found himself in legal trouble in recent months, landing himself in the Silverdale Detention Center following several arrests earlier this year.

Ryan was arrested for harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, stalking, driving under the influence, and violating an order of protection.

Amid the turmoil in his life, Ryan has found support from a seemingly unlikely source: his ex-girlfriend, Maci.

While Ryan reportedly awaits his release from prison and heads to a rehab facility, Maci has been keeping in touch with the father of her 14-year-old son, Bentley.

Maci recently spoke with Too Fab and dished on her improved relationship with Ryan, and she told the outlet that time has made a world of difference. And surprisingly, Maci says that she and Ryan are in a good place and speak regularly.

Maci Bookout and her ex Ryan Edwards speak to each other ‘very consistently’ since he’s served time in prison

“Obviously, with all the crap that went down and him being in jail now, we’re still in a good place and actually speak to each other very consistently and often,” Maci shared.

Maci added, “It’s just obviously different now because it’s not in person, and he’s not out here in the real world. But we’re still on a good… going on a good direction.”

When it comes to her and Ryan’s teenage son, Bentley, Maci is upfront and honest with him about his father’s struggles. Maci said she and her husband, Taylor McKinney, make sure that Bentley knows they’re “there for him” and that they’ll support him through anything involving his relationship with Ryan.

Maci has also enrolled Bentley in therapy, so he has a therapist who he can reach out to with questions or if he needs to talk. In fact, Maci has also been seeking help for herself and even began attending Al-Anon meetings, where friends and family members of alcoholics can lean on each other.

Maci has been making quite the effort to improve things between herself and Ryan. In fact, she even showed up to one of Ryan’s court hearings in June to show her support for him, telling The Ashley’s Reality Roundup of her decision, “As Bentley’s mom, it was important for me to show up for not only Ryan but Bentley as well.”

Ryan will make a shocking appearance on Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

While Maci and Ryan continue to work on their co-parenting relationship, Maci will appear in Teen Mom’s latest spinoff, The Next Chapter, for its second season.

Although Ryan and his entire family — including his soon-to-be ex-wife Mackenzie Edwards and his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards — were fired by MTV in 2021, Ryan will make a return to the franchise alongside Maci for Season 2 of The Next Chapter.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Wednesday, July 19 at 8/7c on MTV.