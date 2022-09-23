Maci Bookout opens up about son Bentley’s feelings towards filming for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Maci opened up about her son Bentley’s feelings towards filming for the latest Teen Mom spinoff. Pic credit: @macideshanebookout/Instagram

Maci Bookout talked about how her son Bentley Edwards feels about appearing on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Maci began sharing her storyline with Teen Mom viewers in 2009 when she joined the cast of 16 and Pregnant before moving on to Teen Mom OG.

Her eldest child, 13-year-old Bentley, has grown up before Teen Mom viewers’ eyes, appearing on the franchise since Maci was still pregnant with him.

Maci shares her firstborn son with her ex, Ryan Edwards, who was fired by MTV last year after appearing alongside Maci and Bentley on Teen Mom OG for over a decade.

Now that Bentley is a teenager, he has opened up to his mom about filming, and Maci shared his thoughts in a recent interview with Too Fab.

Maci revealed that since Bentley’s life has been captured on TV literally since his birth, it’s become his normal.

“I think in today’s world with social media and influencers, I feel like he’s actually becoming more appreciative of the platform and the work that it takes to make a TV show and the courage it takes for someone like me to put my life out there and the courage for him, because he’s shared a lot of things on the show,” Maci shared.

Maci noted that Bentley is at the age where he’s begun voicing that it’s sometimes “annoying” to film, but she’s never forced him to do so. She added that MTV’s production crews have also been supportive, not forcing any of the kids to film if they don’t want to.

Maci opens up about letting Bentley use social media

Being a teenager also means that Bentley has been asking Maci and his stepdad Taylor McKinney when he can start using social media, as Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers saw in previews for this season.

Maci admitted that it’s “super tricky,” and she has “no idea” what she’s doing when it comes to navigating social media use with a 13-year-old. Noting that social media wasn’t around when she was growing up, Maci said it’s difficult as a parent to discern what should be allowed or prohibited.

“I don’t have any bad feelings other than obvious fears that would come with any child whether they’re on TV or not,” Maci admitted. “We’re riding the wave together. No promises.”

