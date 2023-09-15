Maci Bookout gets candid about her Teen Mom salary and a possible spinoff

Maci Bookout opened up about how much money she earns from appearing on Teen Mom and the possibility of cashing in even more with a spinoff show of her own.

MTV audiences were introduced to Maci in 2009 when she shared her storyline on 16 and Pregnant.

Later, Maci became one of the original cast members on Teen Mom OG before it merged with Teen Mom 2, and she currently shares her life with Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers.

Teen Mom fans have watched Maci navigate becoming a teen mom, dealing with her ex, Ryan Edwards, and all of his addiction struggles and legal issues, as well as her own struggles with PTSD and PCOS.

Now, 14 years after going public with her life on MTV, Maci is getting candid about her salary and a future in reality TV.

Maci joined Adam Newell of Up and Adam! on YouTube to talk about what she’s up to these days, and she dished on earning a hefty salary from her Teen Mom gig.

Maci Bookout says her Teen Mom salary is ‘great’

“Obviously, the pay is great,” Maci shared.

Maci also told Adam that, unlike other reality TV stars on networks such as Bravo, she has experienced a sense of security appearing on MTV.

“You could be gone. You could be cut so fast [from other network’s reality TV shows],” Maci said. “I will say it’s a little more comfortable on our show because even though it’s an ensemble cast, we don’t live near each other and see each other all the time.”

Maci noted that, for the most part, what Teen Mom viewers see play out is the real deal, and although it’s a bit dramatic, “it’s still just us talking about our real lives.”

After more than a decade of sharing her life on the small screen, Maci also told Adam that she’s open to starring in her own spinoff show.

Maci isn’t against starring in a Teen Mom spinoff show

“I think it really would depend on the direction of it all,” the mom of three shared, implying that Teen Mom producers often stir up drama for ratings.

“I wouldn’t be against it, but I know sometimes when there’s not a lot there, producers have a job,” Maci said.

In her book Bulletproof, Maci previously spoke about being a reality TV star, pointing out that it’s not all glitz and glamour and hinting that the pay isn’t that great.

“Reality TV can make you very famous, but you basically get the s**t end of the deal,” Maci wrote. “Everyone knows your name and talks about you, but there’s no red carpet prestige or glamorous piles of money.”

Aside from starring on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Maci supplements her income with her lifestyle brand, Things That Matter, and recently launched a podcast, The Expired Podcast.

When she isn’t busy with work, Maci stays busy raising her three kids, Bentley, Jayde, and Maverick, with her husband of seven years, Taylor McKinney.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.