Maci Bookout confirms Ryan hasn’t seen their son in over a month, says ‘Bentley has set his boundaries’

Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout is confirming recent claims by Ryan Edwards that he hasn’t seen their son Bentley in over a month. However, Maci made it known that Bentley is the one that has set certain boundaries regarding his dad and she’s being respectful of that.

A few days ago Ryan bashed Maci for poisoning their son against him and he told the tabloids that it’s been a while since he’s spent time with Bentley. We know from past seasons of the show that the tween had some issues with his dad not being there for him in times of need.

However, things appeared to be on the right track after Bentley suggested therapy with his dad last season. But since the show wrapped there have clearly been some hiccups.

Maci Bookout explains why Ryan Edwards hasn’t seen Bentley

Maci had a recent chat with In Touch Weekly and her son Bentley was a topic of conversation as well as Ryan.

While Maci is not taking the blame for Ryan not seeing his son, she did confirm that the newly fired Teen Mom OG star was being honest about not seeing Bentley in a while and she explained why.

“Yes, it is true and there are many reasons why,” confessed Maci. “But I’d say the main two, or the main one really is that Bentley had expressed and kinda set his boundaries on his relationship with him and not wanting to be around him until they started going to therapy together.”

Maci noted that Bentley has been going to weekly counseling sessions and has “learned about boundaries and sticking to them.”

The MTV personality expressed that “At this point even though he’s a kid and he doesn’t make all of the decisions or final say in what goes on in his life… it’s his boundaries and that’s what he’s comfortable with and so as his mom, I’m gonna support him on that.”

Does Maci Bookout have a relationship with Ryan’s parents

Over the years, Maci has maintained an amicable relationship with Ryan’s parents Jen and Larry, and often communicated with them about Bentley. However, last season things took an ugly turn between them.

Following a heated confrontation between Maci’s husband Taylor Mckinney and Larry at the reunion we learned that Jen, Larry, Ryan, and his wife Mackenzie were all fired from the show.

During her interview, Maci revealed where she stands with Bentley’s grandparents today.

“I don’t wanna say we don’t have a relationship because we’ve obviously been in each other’s lives for so long, but there is no communication right now,” admitted Maci. “And we haven’t really had any conversation or communication at all since the reunion.”

