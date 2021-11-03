Maci Bookout claps back at critic who said she turned her PCOS diagnosis into ‘whine fest’ on Teen Mom OG

When a critic slammed her PCOS storyline on Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout clapped back. Pic credit: MTV

Maci Bookout came under fire after a Teen Mom OG viewer bashed her for using her PCOS as an excuse not to get things done.

Maci has been open about her struggles with PCOS, or polycystic ovary syndrome, as viewers have watched her advocate for it on Teen Mom OG.

During the November 2 episode of Teen Mom OG, Maci had to take a break from her daily activities to rest, due to symptoms from her PCOS.

Rather than film, Maci took a nap in bed while Taylor handled the kids until she felt better.

One Teen Mom OG viewer (and fellow PCOS sufferer) in particular, wasn’t happy about how Maci portrayed PCOS and they took to Twitter to call her out.

Teen Mom OG viewer says Maci Bookout is overplaying her PCOS

Using the hashtag #TeenMomOG after the episode, the fan of the show called out Maci for what they perceived to be an exaggeration of the severity of PCOS.

The tweet aimed at Maci read, “Oh for f**ks sake Maci… I have PCOS, it’s HELL. But I still get up everyday, put my big girl panties on and handle my s**t. Homeschool my kids, house work and run my own business. Stop using it as an excuse #teenmomOG”

Maci clapped back at a critic over her PCOS. Pic credit: @MaciBookout/Twitter

Maci read the comment on Twitter and replied to her critic, telling them, “I still do all of that… every single day. I needed to rest for an hour instead of filming B roll.”

“I do house work, run my businesses, pick my kids up & get them to their extra curricular activities, make dinner etc. What I do NOT do, is criticize anyone suffering from PCOS!” Maci added.

Maci Bookout goes back and forth with PCOS critic

The same Teen Mom OG viewer replied to Maci, this time clapping back with more oompf.

“It’s literally your job to film, if I had laid down to rest instead of do my job I’d be fired,” the Teen Mom OG fan fired back at Maci.

Maci went back and forth with a critic. Pic credit: @MaciBookout/Twitter

They continued, “You literally sit there and blame everything on PCOS and it’s really not that serious. I used to be on your side advocating for it but you’ve turned it into a whine fest.”

Maci kept things going when she came back yet again to respond to the same Twitter user.

“I have many jobs & yes filming is one of them. I complete all of them every day. Do u know what B roll (I mentioned it above) is? Pretty sure they filmed me in my bed resting. That’s completing a job. Also-curious to hear what I blame PCOS for, besides the actual symptoms?”

Maci continued to reply to her critic. Pic credit: @MaciBookout/Twitter

This time, Maci didn’t get a response from the Twitter user, but it’s safe to say they both got their points across.

This isn’t the first time Maci’s storyline has come under attack by Teen Mom OG viewers. Since her baby daddy Ryan Edwards was fired back in March, Maci’s storyline has become boring, according to Teen Mom OG fans.

