Maci Bookout attends Ryan Edwards’ court hearing to show her support

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout was a supportive ex when she showed up at Ryan Edwards’ most recent court hearing.

Ryan is currently being held at the Silverdale Detention Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on probation after pleading guilty to a harassment charge in March 2023.

On Wednesday, June 7, Ryan, 35, appeared before a judge in a Tennessee courtroom.

According to an exclusive report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Ryan had plenty of support on hand during his hearing.

Among those in attendance were Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, and his ex-girlfriend, Maci, with whom he shares their 14-year-old son, Bentley.

Maci, 31, issued a statement to The Ashley as to why she chose to attend the hearing.

Maci Bookout explains why she attended Ryan Edwards’ court hearing

“As Bentley’s mom, it was important for me to show up for not only Ryan but Bentley as well,” Maci stated.

Ryan’s most recent day in court was to address the four outstanding charges against him, including harassment, possession of a controlled substance, DUI, and a second possession of a controlled substance charge.

The Ashley also reported that a representative from Cadas Rehab in Chattanooga, Tennessee, “asked for a furlough for Ryan to go to the rehab when it has a bed available.”

The court also told the outlet, “They also want him to begin Vivitrol shots within two weeks of him arriving at the rehab.”

Vivitrol is the brand name for Naltrexone, a drug used to help prevent relapse from alcohol or drug abuse.

Ryan’s original court date of April 20 was rescheduled to June 7, then rescheduled again to July 12 at 8:30 a.m., as Monsters and Critics was able to confirm with a clerk at the court.

Ryan pleaded guilty to the harassment charge in March 2023 and violated his probation, landing him in jail after picking up new charges.

The Ashley also confirmed that Ryan’s estranged, soon-to-be ex-wife, Mackenzie Edwards, was not at Ryan’s hearing, where nothing was decided due to it being rescheduled.

Maci and Ryan reportedly filmed scenes together for the upcoming season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

Although it may come as a surprise to some that Maci showed up to support her ex and baby daddy, others may remember that the former couple was working on improving their co-parenting relationship.

Dr. Cheyenne Bryant shared earlier this year that Maci and Ryan had “come to a really beautiful co-parenting medium” while they filmed together for the upcoming season of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Last year, Maci also admitted that the work she had put in with Dr. Bryant helped her improve her relationship with Ryan.

“Honestly, the main thing that made it more clear was the work that I had done on myself and working through my anger, my sometimes even hate, just working through all of that and pinpointing what’s worth holding on to and what’s worth letting go of,” Maci told Page Six.

It was also reported that Ryan was filming for a new season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Ryan and Maci were spotted together filming scenes at a restaurant in Tennessee.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.