Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards’ son Bentley is headed to high school

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout’s son, Bentley Edwards, is closing one chapter and opening a new one.

Time is truly flying because Bentley is headed to high school!

Teen Mom fans have watched Bentley grow up on television, and now the 14-year-old is moving on up.

Maci shared a family photo to Instagram to kick off the weekend, including herself, her husband Taylor McKinney, Bentley, and her two youngest kids, Jayde and Maverick.

Bentley showed off how grown he’s become, sporting oversized sunglasses and a suit and tie and nearly towering over his parents.

“And just like that the chapter of middle school ends,” Maci captioned her post. “So proud of you Benny, your next chapter is going to be amazing… find joy in the journey! 😎💙 #bennybaby #thingsthatmatter #8thgradegraduation.

Ryan Edwards is serving jail time while his eldest son Bentley prepares to start high school

While Bentley prepares for high school, his biological father, Ryan Edwards, is serving jail time in a Chattanooga, Tennessee, detention center, as Monsters and Critics reported.

After pleading guilty to harassment against his ex-wife-to-be, Mackenzie Edwards, Ryan was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days behind bars.

As viewers watched during their time on Teen Mom OG, Ryan was primarily absent in Bentley’s life. In 2021, Maci told Us Weekly that things with Ryan hadn’t changed much.

“He’s only seen him a couple of times this year. To be quite honest, Ryan doesn’t show up to any baseball games or anything like that. It’s not shocking that he doesn’t see him that much,” Maci revealed to the outlet.

Ryan admitted on Teen Mom Family Reunion that he wanted to spend more time with his son

When Ryan made a surprise appearance during Aftermath, the reunion episode for Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion, he tearfully admitted that he wanted to be more involved in Bentley’s life.

“I’d just like to be able to, I guess, for Maci to be okay with just being able to see him, really; I mean, hell… I haven’t got to spend any time with him, just me, in a long time,” Ryan told Dr. Cheyenne Bryant as he fought back tears.

Now that Ryan is in jail, it’s unlikely he’ll see more of Bentley as he hoped for. He also will see less of his other two children, 4-year-old Jagger and 3-year-old Stella, whom he shares with Mackenzie and whom she has custody of while Ryan is in jail.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.