Lyndsey Windham stuns in royal blue bikini on the Fourth of July

Lyndsey Windham stuns in a royal blue bikini. Pic credit: @lyndsey_windham/Instagram

Lyndsey Windham made her Bachelor franchise debut as she appeared on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

However, according to Reality Steve, Lyndsey will also make an appearance in the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. Fans had been speculating that this might happen based on Lyndsey’s social media photos and posts.

She allegedly comes in later along with fellow contestants from Clayton’s season, Ency Abedin and Mara Agrait.

Now that filming has supposedly wrapped up for the show, all of the contestants are back and popping up on their social media accounts, including Lyndsey.

Lyndsey Windham shows off her bikini body

Lyndsey posted a photo of herself yesterday, on America’s Independence Day, wearing a royal blue bikini.

She covered the bottoms up with a see-through netted skirt, which had a slit all the way up to her bikini line on one side.

Lyndsey also wore a red and white bandana tied in her hair as a headband, as she let her curled, long blonde hair blow in the breeze.

Her caption that she included with her photo stated, “I want a cheeseburger.”

Bachelor Nation alums and fans react to Lyndsey’s beach body

Cassidy Timbrooks, who joined Lyndsey on Clayton’s season of The Bachelor, was the first to comment on Lyndsey’s post as she alternated red hearts and fire flame emojis to show her love for Lyndsey’s bikini.

Eliza Isichei and Sarah Hamrick, also from Clayton’s season, both wrote on Lyndsey’s comment section as they exclaimed, “you’re perfect!” and “I’m in loveee,” respectively.

Another fan called her a “Beauty” and one other also told Lyndsey, “you look like the Fourth of July.”

Pic credit: @lyndsey_windham/Instagram

Others called her gorgeous, pretty, and beautiful, while one fan put, “Fireeeee.” Yet one more woman wrote, “Okay miss America (heart-faced emoji and fire flame emoji).”

Pic credit: @lyndsey_windham/Instagram

Lyndsey’s take on the past Bachelor season

Lyndsey has been very vocal about how Clayton’s season of The Bachelor ended as she has spoken up in favor of Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

In fact, Lyndsey called the finale humiliating as she stood by Gabby and Rachel and supported them after Clayton broke up with them simultaneously and ended up going back after Susie Evans.

Moreover, Lyndsey called out Shanae Ankney during the Women Tell All and, not a fan at all, told Shanae to rot in Ohio.

While she did apologize to the state of Ohio, she is still upfront about not being Team Shanae. She did have some choice words for Clayton as well.

During the segment, she revealed to Clayton how disappointed she was in him for keeping Shanae around, despite so many great women telling him how toxic she was.

Whether or not Lyndsey appears down in Mexico on Bachelor in Paradise and finds love there, fans are in love with her nonetheless and think she looks amazing in her bikini, and she celebrates America’s Independence Day.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.