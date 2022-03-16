Lyndsey Windham shows support for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, calls finale ‘absolutely humiliating’ 

Lyndsey Windham reacts to dramatic part one of The Bachelor finale. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Season 26 finale has left Clayton in hot water as viewers and Bachelor Nation stars criticize him and defend the women in his final three.

Former contestants from The Bachelor Season 26 have also overwhelmingly sided with finale three Rachel Recchia, Gabby Windey, and Susie Evans instead of supporting Clayton.

Lyndsey Windham, who has often been outspoken about her disapproval of Clayton’s behavior, shared her reactions to part one of The Bachelor finale and showed love to her costars Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey.

Lyndsey Windham calls Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchi ‘queens’ amidst humiliating rose ceremony

Lyndsey Windham took to her Instagram stories to react to part one of The Bachelor Season 26 finale.

Lyndsey shared a clip of her television screen during what has been deemed “the rose ceremony from hell” by host Jesse Palmer. Rachel Recchia was featured on Lyndsey’s screen as The Bachelor live audience reacted to the tense ceremony.

Referring to Rachel and Gabby, Lyndsey wrote, “Two absolute freaking queens who don’t deserve to be put in this absolutely humiliating situation.”

Pic credit: @lyndsey_windham/Instagram

Lyndsey also praised Gabby for initially questioning Clayton’s claim that he loved all three women and is just waiting to decide who he “loved the most.”

Lyndsey quoted Gabby in her story, writing, “Wrong Fkn Answer!!”

Pic credit: @lyndsey_windham/Instagram

Lyndsey expressed being mind blown over how Clayton could continue to profess his love to both Rachel and Gabby at the rose ceremony.

Voicing her disappointment, Lyndsey wrote, “The fact that he can look them in the eyes and still say these things.”

Pic credit: @lyndsey_windham/Instagram

Lyndsey Windham shares her thoughts on Clayton Echard’s parents

Clayton Echard’s family appeared on the latest episode of The Bachelor. Clayton had to inform his parents and brothers of the dramatic rose ceremony and how he had fallen in love with each woman in his final three.

Clayton’s parents seemed surprised and bemused by Clayton’s life update, and his father, Brian, even bluntly let his son know that he “screwed the pooch” and messed up with his remaining women.

The Bachelor viewers were happy to see Brian hold Clayton accountable, and Lyndsey approved as well.

Lyndsey shared a snapshot of Clayton’s parents as she sang their praises while throwing shade at Clayton.

Lyndsey wrote, “Okay but Mr. and Mrs. Echard are real ones. At least we know he was raised right…So now idk who to blame for what’s happening lol.”

Pic credit: @lyndsey_windham/Instagram

The Bachelor Season 26 finale officially concludes tonight, and it remains to be seen if Clayton is in for even more scrutiny from past contestants, viewers, and Bachelor Nation alum.

The Bachelor finale airs Tuesday, March 15 at 8/7c on ABC.