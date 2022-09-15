Lyndsey Windham in pink and green bikinis is an ‘island girl’

Lindsey Windham debuted on The Bachelor Season 26. Pic credit: @lyndsey_windham/Instagram

Lyndsey Windham is keeping summer vibes alive on her timeline as the fall season arrives.

Lyndsey shared photos from her Bahamas vacation with her thousands of Instagram followers.

She gained a larger following after appearing on The Bachelor Season 26 with Clayton Echard.

Lyndsey and Clayton didn’t end up together, but Lyndsey remains friends with several women from her season.

Several of her fellow Bachelor Nation stars liked Lyndsey’s post in the Bahamas.

She rocked a splash of color in a stylish pink bikini and was modelesque in a green bikini share.

Lyndsey Windham strikes a pose in colorful bikinis

Lyndsey Windham took to Instagram to share her Bahamas-based photos, including one from Pearl Island.

In the Pearl Island post, Lyndsey was all about pink as she posed in a busty strapless pink bikini top and wrapped a matching pink cover-up around her body.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lyndsey looked toned and tanned as she posed with a hat and sunglasses and her blonde hair in flawless curls.

The background of Lyndsey’s photo was equally gorgeous as she posed in front of an ocean, blue sky, greenery, and a palm tree with light pink coloring on the bark.

Lyndsey captioned the post with a pun, “Beaches be crazy,” with a palm tree and sunglasses emoji.

In a second post, Lyndsey added some drama and movement to her photo as she stepped out in all green.

Lyndsey rocked a green two-piece and a matching long-sleeve cover-up that blew in the wind.

She posed from the side while sticking out a leg and accentuating her curves as she smiled with sunglasses and her hair in beautiful beachy curls.

Lyndsey geo-tagged the post revealing she was in Castaway Cay, and her caption read, “She’s an island girl” with an island emoji.

Bachelor Nation stars react to Lyndsey’s bikini pics

Lyndsey’s post received love and comments from familiar faces within The Bachelor franchise.

Lyndsey’s The Bachelor Season 26 costars Sierra Jackson, Jill Chin, Sarah Hamrick, and Teddi Wright all left comments.

Sierra wrote, “Literally [heart-eyed emoji] wow.”

Jill exclaimed in all-caps, “LYNDSEY !!!” with fire emojis.

Sarah commented, “Stunning !!!” And Teddi expressed, “This is your ‘this is her’ photo,” with drooling emojis.

Pic credit: @lyndsey_windham/Instagram

Lyndsey Windham will join the upcoming cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, so viewers will likely see her stun in several more swimwear looks when the show returns.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27 on ABC.