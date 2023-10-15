Luke Jones seemingly addresses Below Deck Down Under sexual misconduct scandal

Below Deck Down Under alum Luke Jones has seemingly addressed the Season 2 scandal that had everyone talking.

Two months after Luke was fired for a near sexual assault attempt against a passed-out Margot Sisson, Luke has alluded to the situation.

Although Margot spoke out after the episode hit Bravo airwaves, as did other stars on the show, Luke has remained quiet.

Laura Bileskalne, who was fired for her near assault on Adam Kodra and standing up for Luke, fiercely defended both their actions following the episodes.

Now Luke has opened up about character and reputation with a message that clearly has an undertone about Below Deck Down Under.

This weekend, the former yachtie used social media to talk about focus and dealing with hate.

Luke Jones seemingly addresses Below Deck Down Under scandal

Taking to Instagram, Luke shared a video that kicked off with the writing, “Ever Had the Whole World Push hate on you for a fake narrative By attention seekers needing attention. 100% of us. HERE’S HOW TO DEAL WITH IT.”

The video continued with Luke doing his thing as words revealing people’s opinion of you is their problem, not yours flashed across the footage. It went on to say that everything comes down to accepting yourself.

“Once you approve of yourself, You stop worrying about other people’s opinions. You have the one approval that matters the most. Your own” was written across the screen.

Luke shared a very lengthy caption to accompany the video that again seemed to take aim at Below Deck Down Under.

Below Deck Down Under alum Luke Jones talks focus, attention, and no explanation needed

“Listen!!! Sometimes you don’t have to explain yourself. Let the people see your actions and your direction,” Luke began his caption. “People who focus and worry on others are unfortunately most of the time the most Lost and unguided.”

The caption talked about your friends describing you as more than your job. Luke called out those seeking attention in all the wrong places while also saying to work on what’s important in life outside all the noise.

“Most of the time the people you think are the most happy are the most miserable internally. Soooooooo………Worry about your character And not your Reputation Because your character is who you are, and your reputation is only what people think of you,” ended the caption.

Luke’s girlfriend, Diana Maldonado, was the first to show up in the comments section to support her man. This isn’t the first time Diana had Luke’s back either.

As Monster and Critics previously reported, Diana took on some haters after Luke’s sexual misconduct on Below Deck Down Under aired.

Luke Jones has kind of broken his silence about his Below Deck Down Under scandal while he shared some thoughts on character and reputation.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.