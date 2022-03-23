Luke Combs claims The Voice rejected him because he wasn’t ‘interesting’

Luke Combs was denied a role on The Voice. Pic credit: Luke Combs/YouTube

Luke Combs is one of country music’s biggest stars, but he wasn’t good enough to make it onto NBC to compete on The Voice.

There are many fans who complain that the singers’ personal stories are almost more important than their voices.

A singer comes on the show after losing a loved one, suffering great personal tragedies, or going through major life changes, and those singers get votes based on what they went through over some singers who might have more talent.

If Luke is to be believed, that is because shows like The Voice put more emphasis on singers being interesting rather than caring about their voices.

The Voice rejected Luke Combs because he wasn’t ‘interesting’ enough

In an interview with Whiskey Riff from a few years ago, Luke Combs talked about his chance at competing on The Voice.

“I was on spring break a few years ago when The Voice was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. In my audition round, I was the only guy and you get about thirty seconds to sing,” Luke said.

This wasn’t what people see on TV with people auditioning for the coaches. This was before that happened when the series was deciding who would get the chance to perform in front of the coaches.

“I made it to the next round that was at a studio, and then made it to the next cut,” he said. “They had four audition cities and narrowed it from about 10,000 to 200 people.”

However, Luke missed out on his chance because his voice wasn’t enough to get him on The Voice.

“I made it through those rounds with the producers, but I got a letter saying I wasn’t ‘interesting’ enough for the show’s ratings so I didn’t get to the show,” Luke said.

Luke Combs proved The Voice wrong

While Luke Combs never made it on The Voice, he had a more successful career than almost every winner of The Voice combined.

Luke released his debut album This One’s For You in 2017 and it hit fourth on the Billboard 200. His second album, What You See Is What You Get hit number one on several music charts.

Luke also has two Grammy nominations, four ACM, and six CMT Awards, including winning Entertainer of the Year in 2021 – the highest honor at the CMT Awards.

“It gave me a lot of confidence because I was good enough voice-wise to make it through all those producer auditions,” Luke said about his experience on The Voice.

The Voice is currently on hiatus. The singing reality series will return to NBC in late 2022.