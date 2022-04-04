Luann de Lesseps wants to join the RHONY spinoff — Guess which Housewives she wants by her side?

Luann de Lesseps talks about the RHONY reboot. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Luann de Lesseps is ready to join the Real Housewives of New York spinoff and she has a few friends she wants to take along with her.

The former countess has not been asked to join the new show — which will feature past Housewives from the franchise, but if Luann gets the call she won’t turn it down.

Bravo exec Andy Cohen recently opened up about the future of the franchise after a dismal last season and revealed that the show will not be split in two. The network plans to cast a diverse group for the original show and create a new series featuring the OGs.

While they haven’t shared any information about which former Housewives will be on the spinoff, some have expressed interest. Jill Zarin has already thrown her hat in the ring and Luann is right there with her.

Luann de Lesseps wants to join the RHONY spinoff

The Real Housewives of New York star opened up about the spinoff and made it clear that she’s ready to take her place along with the other OGs.

“I love the OGs. I love the girls. So why wouldn’t I want to [do] the show?” remarked Luann during a chat with Entertainment Tonight.

However, despite her interest, the 56-year-old admitted that she’s yet to find out if she made the cut.

“That’s if they asked me back,” continued Luann. “So who knows who they’re bringing back, but I definitely would do the show if they asked me back for sure.”

One person who’s been asked back is Bethenny Frankel who revealed that Bravo reached out to gauge her interest in the reboot.

Luann de Lesseps reveals which Housewives she wants on the RHONY spinoff

Meanwhile, Luann is very excited about the new show and confessed that she would be happy to film with some of her former Real Housewives of New York castmates again.

“I’m thrilled to be able to film with all of my old girlfriends,” said Luann. “I mean, what better for me than to be surrounded by all my old girlfriends? So I’m happy about it.”

The RHONY star is already set on the Housewives that she would like to return–one person being Jill Zarin, who already expressed interest in the show.

Luann also wants Kelly Bensimon and Dorinda Medley cast on the spinoff as well as her problematic BFF Ramona Singer who recently joined her on the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

The former countess thinks that RHUGT’s success is proof that long-time fans enjoy watching the OGs.

“I think it was so successful that people want to see the OGs,” said Luann. “They want to see the girls that have been around, that know each other, that have real friendships, that are organic and are real.”

The Real Housewives of New York City is on hiatus on Bravo.