Luann de Lesseps talks RHONY cancellation rumors, reveals if Season 14 will happen

The Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps shares why there wasn’t a Season 13 reunion and if RHONY will return for Season 14. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps has been an OG of the NYC cast so she has some insight into the future of the series. She revealed whether she thinks the series will be renewed for Season 14.

RHONY received all-time low ratings for Season 13. This has sparked rumors that the show wouldn’t be renewed for Season 14.

Plenty of shows have gotten shakeups in the past year due to low performance. The Real Housewives of Orange County was postponed and received a major cast shakeup. Additionally, The Real Housewives of Dallas has been postponed indefinitely — leading many to believe it’s going to be canceled.

Things aren’t looking good for RHONY after it didn’t even get a Season 13 reunion.

Luann de Lesseps explains why there wasn’t a RHONY Season 13 reunion

However, during an interview on the Behind the Velvet Ropes podcast, Luann de Lesseps explained why she felt the reunion didn’t happen.

“We said everything we had to say,” she stated of the Season 13 finale.

“It was disappointing we didn’t have the reunion, but you know, timing-wise. And it was just too late for the party,” she shared.

This comes soon after rumors surfaced that the reunion was canceled due to an investigation initiated by Eboni K. Williams, alleging that Ramona Singer had made a racist comment.

Ramona was acquitted but reportedly, not in time to film the RHONY reunion.

Luann de Lesseps reveals whether there will be a RHONY Season 14

Luann is confident that RHONY will be back for Season 14. She doubled down on Andy Cohen’s comments that there will be a casting shakeup.

“And so we’re just moving on and, you know, I know there’s some casting going on, so I’m looking forward to the next season,” she revealed.

While Luann admitted she doesn’t “really have news on the next season” in regards to if it will return for sure and when she still feels confident that it’ll be back.

“I just know that there will be a next season and I’m really looking forward to getting, you know, getting our show back and getting our girls back on Bravo, you know?” She asked.

She also revealed that she has a hand in casting for the show so she’s likely witnessing that process happening right now.

“So I have no doubt. The show is definitely coming back and you know, we’re going to come back stronger than ever because we’re in New York City,” she claimed.

She definitely added, “New York City ain’t going anywhere.”

The RHONY Season 13 cast featured Luann, Ramona, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams.

However, that won’t likely be the same for Season 14 if it returns. It’s rumored that Ramona and Sonja will return full-time with Luann demoted to a “friend of” and the other two axed, but it’s likely that Luann wouldn’t agree with those rumors as she has been a staple in the series.

Watch Luann’s full interview with David Yontef below.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.