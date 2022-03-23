Luann de Lesseps reveals which RHONY star she wants to come back

Luann tells Andy which Housewives she would like to see back on the show. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives franchises are a revolving door of glamorous ladies. Some only on for one season, some for the entire run of the show. Often times, ladies will leave and then return a few seasons later.

Luann de Lesseps is an original cast member of the New York City franchise, and has held an apple for twelve seasons. She has seen ladies come and go during that time, and has a handful of ladies she bonded with and would love to see return.

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday night, she was asked which past Housewives she would like to see back on the show, and she had several in mind.

Which Housewives does Lu want to see back on RHONY?

Andy received a viewer question for the Countess, asking her, “What past New York Housewife would you like to see come back to the show?” Luann said she had a “plethora” of them she would like to see come back.

At the top of her list was Kelly Bensimon, who was a main Housewife for three seasons, and a friend-of for one. Kelly famously feuded with OG Housewife Bethenny Frankel, and was the her foe on the epic Scary Island cast trip.

Luann continued, “And of course Jill, Jill Zarin!” which made the crowd cheer in agreement. Jill was an original Housewife when the New York franchise started in 2008, and stayed on the show for four seasons. Jill is responsible for helping Bethenny get a spot on the show, and the seasons she appeared in showed the ups and downs of her relationship with Bethenny, which was more of a mother and daughter relationship.

She was fired from the show in 2011, and continues to petition Andy to have her back as a Housewife. She most recently starred in Season 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Lu concluded, “I think Aviva Drescher could come back too,” to Andy’s surprise. Aviva was a Housewife for only two seasons, and she was a survivor of a horrific farm accident when she was six years old, which had her left leg amputated below the knee. She joined the series with hopes to inspire others with physical disabilities. She also infamously threw her prosthetic leg at her castmates during a party.

Luann said she and the past Housewives are still in touch and it’s important to her to stay in touch with them in the future.

What does the future hold for RHONY?

Andy recently said there is no timeline to share about RHONY’s return, as the series remains on an extended hiatus while Bravo figures out the next step for the franchise. It appears no decision has been made about Ramona’s status on the show, as well as for the rest of the season 13 cast: Eboni, Luann, Sonja Morgan and Leah McSweeney.

Luann spoke on the new season, simply stating that the New York franchise is not going anywhere, and that she is waiting patiently while casting issues are worked out. She added that she was disappointed to not be filming, but was grateful for the opportunity to be a star on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which is airing now on Peacock and Bravo.

Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.