Luann de Lesseps poses in tiny bikini on a boat

The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps is celebrating her Fourth of July weekend with an old-fashioned bikini boat ride.

Pictured in the scenic Sag Harbor, Luann enjoyed the patriotic traditions of Independence Day weekend, including boats and bikinis. Captain Lu stepped into a tiny white bikini and shared photos of her taut tummy in the skimpy ensemble.

The mother of Victoria and Noel has never been shy about bearing her body. Luann appeared on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 1, where she flashed the house manager in a flirtatious display.

The countess, rumored to be filming a new reality show with Sonja this month, took time for some much-needed R & R after a jam-packed schedule full of cabaret performances.

Luann de Lesseps flaunts her bikini body on a boat in The Hamptons

Luann de Lesseps posed in The Hamptons, where she appeared to be spending her Fourth of July weekend. The cabaret star put one hand on the boat steering wheel and another on the plexiglass windshield as she posed for the camera.

Luann’s signature shoulder-length hair blew in the wind while she offered a Mona Lisa smile. Luann wore a tan and white bikini with a striped top and solid bottom. The ensemble highlighted Luann’s impressive physique.

The former model kept her sunglasses on for the shots. Luann sported a long, hand-beaded necklace that matched her bikini. She tagged her niece, Nicole Nadeau, who appeared in the early seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City, in the boat photos. Luann’s artist niece also kept her sunglasses on while soaking in the sunrays.

Marysol Patton commented, “Captain Lu.” Former New York Housewife Kelly Bensimon wrote, “Hottie.”

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan get their own show

Rumors leaked to Page Six suggested that Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps would star in their reality TV show. The show would be inspired by The Simple Life, where Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton roughed it on a farm in Arkansas for one month.

Sources familiar with production said that Sonja and Countess Luann would live in Middle America and attempt to survive doing “normal” activities.

Last month, all that remained was allegedly paperwork signatures. The filming is supposed to start this month if all goes to plan.

The Real Housewives of New York is on hiatus.