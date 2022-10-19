Luann de Lesseps poses for yoga wearing skintight spandex workout clothes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Luann de Lesseps is best known as one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives Of New York, but she’s supposedly ditched the drama and is now in the limelight as a vision of health and wellness.

The multi-talented model, author, singer, and television personality appeared to be thriving as she struck a meditative pose on a sofa surrounded by plush throw blankets.

Of course, the image is all about finding a sense of calm, but Luann absolutely slayed in a skintight spandex workout outfit complete with black leggings and a revealing mesh cut-out sports bra.

Not to mention, her cropped brunette hair looked fabulous, styled in chic waves that framed her timeless face beautifully.

Still, perhaps the best thing about this picture is the cheeky smirk Luann gave the camera with her dark-tinted pout and sultry stare.

In the caption, Luann alluded to her need for rest after a recent appearance at BravoCon, a popular fan event, saying, “Getting centered post #bravocon”.

Luann de Lesseps posed with fellow Housewives at BravoCon wearing plunging blue dress

If you haven’t already seen Luann’s stunning dress from the 2022 BravoCon carpet in New York City, get ready!

The 57-year-old socialite definitely stood out in the crowd as she donned a shiny, floor-length blue dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit to show off her toned leg.

She posed for the photo op alongside fellow Housewives Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan, who also looked sensational.

Luann de Lesseps showed off gorgeous figure in tight black outfit with sequin jacket

In a post from last week, the former countess stood on a balcony overlooking Manhattan and gave her best pose wearing New York Vintage.

The eye-catching ensemble featured form-fitting black pants, a tight black shirt, and a sparkly sequin jacket.

Luann completed the look with other shimmery accents, including a cross necklace and a diamond-studded belt.

“Sequins for the win! 🤩”, she wrote.

Following a highly publicized arrest for disorderly intoxication on Christmas Eve 2017, Luann decided to turn over a new leaf and focus entirely on her health and well-being.

While she’s hit a few bumps in the road on her journey to recovery, Luann remains ever-positive about her future.

She humbly stated in a recent interview, “While I’ve made great strides over the years, there’s been times where I’ve fallen. It’s one day at a time.”

The Real Housewives of New York is on hiatus.