Luann de Lesseps feels ‘kind of sad’ for Ramona Singer after her bad behavior on Ultimate Girls Trip

Luann de Lesseps takes aim at her RHONY co-star Ramona Singer for her recent behavior. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Acepixs/Carrie-Nelson

Everyone is tuning in for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and now, The Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps has spoken out about her co-star Ramona Singer’s behavior on the Peacock series.

Luann may have thought she’d have a friend and ally in Ramona as the RHONY stars headed to Turks and Caicos to film The Real Housewives spinoff but it turns out, she bonded better with the other ladies, even Kenya Moore, whom she initially worried she wouldn’t get along with.

Ramona definitely did not get along with Kenya and it was her over-the-top behavior that has everyone talking this season and definitely not in a good way.

After a season of RHONY that left Ramona looking bad whether the racism claims are true or not, one might think Ramona would tone it down for Ultimate Girls Trip, or at least try to change up her image a bit. She did not.

Instead, Ramona clashed magnificently with Kenya, whom she insisted on calling Porsha for at least the beginning of the trip, refusing to see why it would be so offensive to continue mixing up the names of two of the biggest Black Bravo stars to date.

But it didn’t end there and we definitely saw more of Ramona than many wanted to, especially when she made her way down to the pool in a coverup that covered literally nothing up.

Luann de Lesseps says her RHONY co-star is ‘sad’

When asked about Ramona Singer and her behavior on the Peacock series, Luann de Lesseps held nothing back. She has previously called her RHONY co-star “uncool” on the Ultimate Girls Trip and now, Luann is opening up again.

“It was unexpected. I felt really kind of sad for her,” Luann told Page Six in a recent interview. “I felt like she was a little lost and the odd girl out. I never want anybody to feel like that because I’m not that kind of girl. I’m always inclusive and I’m not a mean girl and I think [the fans] know that.”

Luann, who is used to Ramona’s behavior by now after spending 13 seasons together on The Real Housewives of New York as friends and foes, isn’t done taking aim yet.

‘You can only take so much. When you cross a line with me, you’ve gone too far. I just felt like she needed to grow from this experience. It’s not enough to say you’re sorry sometimes,” Luann continued. “You have to show people that you’re willing to change and not just say, ‘I’m sorry.'”

Ramona has a history of being really nasty and then apologizing

Everyone who has watched RHONY knows about the Singer Stinger.

Ramona is well-known for saying and doing some really awful things, only to offer up a quick apology and then expect things to be over. But that just may not work with the Ultimate Girls Trip cast and it’s pretty clear that Ramona has met her match, especially when it comes to Kenya Moore.

And she certainly didn’t win any points when Ramona took aim at Teresa Giudice early on, telling the RHONJ star essentially that she’s heard from others that she’s not that smart, only to then tell her that she doesn’t think that and that she’s had her mind changed. If that was the case, why would Ramona say anything at all?

While the premiere season of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip has been a really fun ride, it’s pretty clear now that everyone has seen the Ramonacoaster and everyone wants off that wild ride.

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip is currently streaming Season 1 on Peacock.