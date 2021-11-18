Luann de Lesseps dishes on Ultimate Girls Trip, says this RHONY co-star was ‘uncool’

Luann de Lesseps says Ramona Singer was uncool. Pic credit: Peacock/Karolina Wojtasik

Luann de Lesseps is spilling the tea about The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls trip and she admitted that one of the women acted totally uncool.

You probably won’t be surprised to find out who the culprit was that caused drama while filming the show.

As many Bravo fans know by now, seven women from the franchise spent seven days in Turks and Caicos and drama ensued.

Controversial RHOA star Kenya Moore and her BFF Cynthia Bailey, New Jersey Housewives Teresa Giudice and her sister in law Melissa Gorga, Kyle Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as well as Luann’s castmate Ramona Singer, all made the cut for the first installment of the spinoff.

As you can imagine, putting seven outspoken housewives in a house together was sure to cause some tension, but it was Ramona Singer who rubbed everyone the wrong way according to Luann.

Luann de Lesseps says Ramona Singer’s behavior was uncool

The Real Housewives of New York star has gotten quite used to Ramona’s rude behavior after being on the show with her for over a decade. However, even Luann had to admit that Ramona took things too far.

During a chat with E! News Luann confessed “I gotta say, Ramona started off with a bang being uncool…No surprise there.”

As for what caused the tiff between her and Ramona, the RHONY star admitted that it was a conversation about past issues that caused conflict between them.

“We talk about things from the show from previous seasons, so those kind of subjects come up in front of the other women,” explained Luann. “So we’re looking at a situation I kind of let go years ago…”

Luann continued, “And that’s the interesting thing, it’s like, ‘Yeah I guess I did let that go too quickly, didn’t I?’…But it was interesting to see the other women’s perspectives of things that have happened to me in the past.”

Luann de Lesseps enjoyed the Housewives spinoff

Despite the hiccup with Ramona, The Real Housewives of New York star admitted to having a great time in Turks and Caicos with the women.

“It was a nice change from a usual Housewives trip because I got to know some of the ladies I didn’t really know well,” said Luann. “It was nice to change it up.”

“I didn’t know Kyle [Richards] very well and so I was pleasantly surprised because she’s hysterical and so much fun…” remarked Luann.

“And Kenya [Moore], I didn’t really know Kenya well so I was the most trepidatious about her because I heard you know that she can be shady and she’s a drama queen and all that, but I ended up getting along really well with her. And so it was a pleasant surprise,” she added.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls trip is now streaming on Peacock.