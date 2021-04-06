Luann de Lesseps confirms breakup from her trainer beau — Did he cheat on the RHONY star?

Luann de Lesseps confirms breakup from South African trainer. Pic credit:Bravo

Real Housewives of New York City OG Luann de Lesseps is a single woman once again, and most likely, her relationship drama will play out when Season 13 makes its return in May.

Luann hasn’t had the best of luck with relationships over the years. A few seasons ago, her quick marriage and even quicker divorce from Tom D’Agostino played out on the show.

And by Season 12, the countess was single once again and ready to mingle, but the 55-year-old didn’t stay that way for too long.

Luann found love during quarantine after taking advantage of a few dating apps. That’s how she met hunky South African trainer, Garth Wakeford, who she gushed about in November 2020.

But things have taken a turn for the worse and the couple has already called it quits.

Luann confirms Garth Wakeford breakup

The Real Housewives of New York star recently addressed her breakup after reports claimed that Garth was cheating on her.

The Instagram account Deux Moi got a tip from a contributor, who alleged that Garth was seeing a local Hamptons girl.

However, Luann quickly denied any infidelity by making it known that she and her trainer beau were no longer together.

As a matter of fact, the reality TV star told Page Six that she broke up with him months ago.

“Garth and I stopped dating before the holidays and I only wish him well,” confirmed Luann.

Garth also confirmed the split from the RHONY star but denied any hookup with the woman in question.

“Regarding this girl, we have no relationship. She came to my exercise class once,” commented Garth,

“We follow each other in Instagram and that is it,” he added.

Garth and Luann’s relationship will play out on RHONY

Things might now be over between Garth and the real Housewives of New York star but they were very much hot and heavy while filming the show.

Garth was even featured in the recently released trailer for Season 13.

While we know their relationship will play out on the show it’s not clear if the breakup occurred while Luann was still filming.

The Real Housewives of New York star didn’t explain what caused the split from Garth.

But last year she gushed about meeting the South African trainor on a dating app.

They soon met up for a coffee date and the mom-of-two was very impressed.

“Oh, my God! He’s exactly what he looks like on the app.’ He’s tall, he’s handsome, I mean he looks like a viking, he’s gorgeous,” noted Luann.

But now the budding romance between the countess and her viking has officially ended and hopefully, we’ll get all the tea when the new season premieres.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 premieres on Tuesday, May 4 at 9/8c on Bravo.