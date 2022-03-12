Luann de Lesseps confesses she’s dating, has plans to hook up with old flame

RHONY alum Luann de Lesseps reveals she’s currently dating and even has plans to meet up with an old flame. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New York alum Luann de Lesseps is keeping her options open — at least when it comes to dating.

The countess is known for her romantic escapades and her belief in fairytale romance may have come back to bite her a time or two in the past. However, Luann now says that while she’s not exclusively seeing anyone, she’s certainly “dating” around.

And since Luann doesn’t generally close the door on any of her romantic possibilities, she recently admitted that she’s even got plans to meet up with an old flame in the near future.

Real Housewives of New York alum Luann de Lesseps reveals she’s currently dating, has plans to see old flame

During a chat with the ladies of Housewives Nightcap, Luann shared the current status of her dating life.

“What’s going on,” co-host Emily asked.

“You know, listen. I exercise, I eat well, I’m dating. Yes. Do I have anyone that I want to introduce to my children quite yet? Not really,” Luann shared.

She continued to say, “I’m just having fun. I’ve been married twice and you know — but I’m a hopeless romantic, three times is the charm.”

The RHONY star went on to elaborate that she greatly believes in the “timing” of things and that everything will work out when the time is right. She said she’s busy with all of her businesses including her cabaret show and line of faux rosé wine.

When Emily stated that Luann could look at fellow Bravo Housewife, RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice, and her relationship with Luis Ruelas, Luann agreed she was a good example.

“I know. It’s so great. [I’m] so happy for her,” Luann shared.

Luann then admitted she’s playing the field in her current dating life and recently reconnected with a former lover.

“I actually just got a text from a guy I used to date in London ages ago and he’s coming to New York,” she confessed. “So, we’re going to see each other when he comes.”

“An old flame,” she stated coyly.

Luann admits she has ‘good game’ and could be a dating coach

After admitting her plans to see an old flame, Emily complimented Luann for her ability to play the dating game and Luann shared that she’s got a new show idea along those same lines.

“Lu[ann] you have very good game,” Emily shared. “Like, I feel like you always are playing the field and you’re just so cool.”

“I’m thinking about a show idea, actually, which has to do with dating,” Luann responded in agreement. “The second time around. It’s all about love the second time around kind of thing.”

Although Real Housewives of New York had a rocky Season 13, so dramatic in fact that they opted to forego having a reunion altogether. RHONY ans will have to wait impatiently for details about any next season.

Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.