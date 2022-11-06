Luann de Lesseps calls Bethenny Frankel ‘desperate’ for new podcast

Luann de Lesseps shades frenemy Bethenny Frankel. Pic credit: @countessluann/Instagram

Countess Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel have a long and dramatic history with each other, starting during Season 1 of The Real Housewives of New York City.

With the ups and downs of their relationship, fans never really know where the duo stands with each other, but Luann made it clear now that she is no longer Team Bethenny.

Never one to stay out of the public eye, Bethenny announced a new venture this week- a podcast where she will talk about old and iconic episodes of RHONY and give the take of someone who was actually there.

Once Luann heard about Bethenny’s new project, she had some thoughts and didn’t hold back with her opinions about it. Not mincing words, she called it “desperate,” “sad,” and “pathetic.”

Because of her extensive history with Bethenny, Luann feels that Bethenny will use this new platform to talk poorly about her former castmates.

Luann said, “If she s**ts on the show, that means she’s going to s**t on us on her little podcast about the Housewives.”

Luann de Lesseps is confused why Bethenny would want to revisit Housewives

Bethenny famously left RHONY after Season 3, only to return five years later with a multi-season run. She exited Housewives for good in 2019 and has claimed she would never return to the hit Bravo show.

“She’s thrown Housewives under the bus a million times. I remember at one point she wouldn’t even say the word Housewives,” Luann recalls in her interview with Danny Pellegrino for his podcast, Everything Iconic.

Luann said Bethenny is a “disgruntled Housewife” doing a podcast about the subject she seems to hate the most, just so she can use her Housewives fame to stay in the public eye.

When it comes to whether or not Bethenny would join the RHONY: Legacy cast, Luann says that she doesn’t think there is a “world where we need Bethenny or actually want to see her on the show.” Luann says this is a desperate attempt by Bethenny to stay relevant after many failed projects since leaving Housewives.

Luann and bestie Sonja Morgan wrapped filming on their spin-off

The duo everyone loves, Luann and Sonja Morgan, filmed a new spin-off, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. The show was filmed over the summer in rural Illinois and is slated to debut on Bravo in 2023.

Taking after the original buddy show, The Simple Life with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, the premise is for Luann and Sonja to show the differences between country life and city living in Manhattan.

During BravoCon, Sonja said there will be a lot of “do-goodery,” adding, “We do a lot of good things for the town, and it was very emotional for us.”

The exclusive BravoCon sneak peek, which has not been released to the public, showed some of the shenanigans that Lu and Son get into. They participated in the town’s Testicle Festival, where participants eat animal testicles. The ladies also helped build a playground and search for the town’s infamous crappie fish with bare hands.

They even put on a variety show for the townspeople, so viewers may even get to see some Luann cabaret!

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus from Bravo.