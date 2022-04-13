LPBW’s Tori Roloff glad ‘baby didn’t come’ after false pre-term labor scare

Tori Roloff had a labor scare overnight and was glad it wasn’t time for baby number three to make their grand entrance. Pic credit: @zroloff07/Instagram

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff let her fans know she had a “super interesting” labor scare overnight, and she’s glad the baby wasn’t ready to make its entrance.

Monsters & Critics recently reported that Tori recorded a video to assure her fans she was still pregnant after being inundated with DMs asking whether she had given birth yet.

Just 24 hours later, Tori thought she might have jinxed herself when she thought her water broke. She took to her Instagram Stories on the way to see her obstetrician for her bi-weekly visit to update her fans on what happened.

LPBW star Tori Roloff has pre-term labor scare, thought her water broke

“[I had a] super interesting night last night,” Tori began her video. “I am currently stuck in traffic going to my doctor’s appointment because – or not because – but last night we thought we were having a baby. Thought my water broke, but it didn’t, so who knows what that was.”

“Super embarrassing. All the nurses said that it like happens all the time but I was like, ‘You’re being nice. This is gross.’ Um, but anyway, still pregnant!” Tori exclaimed as she panned her phone camera to her ever-growing baby bump.

Tori, who has suffered from several pregnancy-induced ailments, shared that she didn’t have a bag packed yet for the hospital and therefore was scrambling to put together an overnight bag for herself late in the evening.

Tori on labor scare: ‘It’s a good thing baby didn’t come’

Tori also gave her mother-in-law, Amy Roloff, a shoutout for driving 45 minutes in the snow at night to her and Zach’s house to watch Jackson and Lilah while she and Zach went to be examined.

Tori and Zach’s eldest child, 4-year-old son Jackson, was confused by the ordeal so they explained to him that they might or might not be coming home with his newest sibling.

The 30-year-old expectant mom called the ordeal “super embarrassing.” However, she was convinced her water had broken because it “felt the same” as when her water broke while she was pregnant with her and Zach’s 2-year-old daughter Lilah.

“It’s a good thing baby didn’t come. It’s still just a little bit too early. Um, baby’s healthy, though, and everything probably would have been fine, but it’s a good thing that they’re sticking around a little bit longer,” Tori shared.

Tori then headed out to her doctor’s appointment and told her fans she would get some things for Easter, clean her house, and organize a little more before baby number three made its debut.

Tori and Zach haven’t shared the due date for their third child, but based on the clues they’ve given thus far, it looks as though it’s next month.

Little People, Big World returns for Season 23 on Tuesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.