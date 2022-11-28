LPBW’s Tori Roloff explains why she missed Thanksgiving and her and Zach’s family Christmas tradition

Tori shared footage of Zach and Jackson picking out the family’s Christmas tree. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff are getting into the Christmas spirit despite some setbacks.

Tori loves sharing snippets of her and Zach’s daily lives with her fans on social media, and a share over the weekend was no exception.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Tori shared that Zach and their eldest child, son Jackson, took on the duty of picking out the family’s live Christmas tree this season.

In one photo, Zach and Jackson posed for a selfie from the tree farm. In another slide, Tori shared footage of 5-year-old Jackson underneath the tree as he went to work trying to help Dad cut it down.

Once Zach and Jackson picked out the perfect Christmas tree, they brought it home, where Tori shared a photo of Jackson, his 3-year-old sister Lilah, and their 6-month-old bother Josiah admiring it from their living room.

Tori shared a close-up shot of baby Josiah in another slide as he relaxed in his high chair in front of their dog, Murphy, who was snoozing in the background. Jackson showed what a good helper he was in the next slide, sweeping up pine needles from under the tree before asking Tori, “So, how are we doing to get all this needle stuff out?” as he placed his hands on his hips.

LPBW stars Tori and Zach Roloff get into the Christmas spirit despite illness

Next, Jackson sat on his belly beneath the decorated tree adorned in red and white, enjoying watching Santa climb a ladder.

Tori recently shared with her fans that she had to cancel her Thanksgiving plans this year after she fell ill. Unfortunately, she was scheduled to host the holiday at her and Zach’s home, but instead, Zach took the kids to his mom Amy Roloff’s house so they could enjoy Thanksgiving.

Tori told her IG followers that after a three-day-long illness — that she described as an “on-and-off fever situation” that left her feeling “slightly miserable” — she is finally feeling a little bit better.

The TLC star was praying that Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah would escape whatever mysterious illness she contracted, which she confirmed was not COVID-19. Although Tori couldn’t participate in her and Zach’s family tradition of picking out a Christmas tree every year, she still showed her gratitude in an Instagram post.

Tori Roloff is grateful despite missing Thanksgiving this year

Tori included a photo of herself and Zach posing at Roloff Farms and a picture of all three kids seated at the farm. She gave a shoutout to Zach for taking care of her and carting the kids to Amy’s house for Thanksgiving while she recuperated.

“I hope this note finds you and your family healthy, no matter where you are or what you’re doing today,” Tori wrote in her Thanksgiving caption. “I hope you stop and remember everything that you have to be thankful for.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.