LPBW’s Matt Roloff says his kids can share the farm with farmhouse rental: ‘It’s like a family timeshare’

Matt shared his plans for the Roloff Farms farmhouse rental. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff is implementing his “Plan B” for the family’s former farmhouse on Roloff Farms.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Matt decided to pull the north side of the farm off the market and instead list it as a short-term rental property.

According to Matt, there was some interest in purchasing the Roloff family’s farmhouse, where he and his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, raised their four children, Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jacob. However, he says none of the interested buyers could “get their heads around the long-term commitment.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Cassie DiLaura, Matt dished on his Plan B and what it means for the future of Roloff Farms and the Roloff family.

Matt shared that whoever rents out the farmhouse may also get a real taste of farm life: “We might even let them use the mowers so they can get a real feel of what it’s like to do the work.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

As he gets older and approaches retirement, Matt wants less involvement in the day-to-day work that takes place at Roloff Farms. Having his short-term tenants help out would take some of that maintenance workload off him, something he admittedly no longer enjoys.

LPBW star Matt Roloff would like Amy Roloff to give guests cooking lessons

According to Matt, his ex, Amy, may also make appearances at the rental at the suggestion of her husband, Chris Marek.

“I’m trying to talk to Amy and talk her into coming and doing cooking lessons in her house while people are staying,” Matt quipped, adding, “Chris’ idea, not mine.”

Matt says his rental arrangement allows his kids to share the farm

LPBW viewers know that Amy and Matt disagreed quite often, leading to their 2016 divorce. Interestingly, Matt told DiLaura that years ago, Amy actually suggested that he rent out the farmhouse, noting, “She likes to give me a really hard time about it.”

In addition to earning a rental income and allowing interested parties to stay in the farmhouse, Matt–who said he never told his kids they’d inherit the farm–said that he hopes this arrangement will also allow his four children to find a way to share the farm.

“It’s like having a family timeshare,” Matt shared, noting that all four kids and their spouses were on board with the idea. “When the idea came forward, it really seemed like Plan B was actually a good plan and should maybe have been Plan A.”

You can watch Matt’s interview with ET in its entirety here.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.