LPBW’s Matt Roloff mourns the loss of his father Ron Roloff

Matt’s father Ron Roloff passed away over the weekend and he paid tribute to him on social media. Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff is mourning the loss of his father, Ron Roloff.

Longtime LPBW viewers may recall seeing Matt’s father, Ron, on the show throughout the years.

Ron and his wife Peggy, affectionately known as Hunny, were married for 63 years. As Matt put it, his father was an “inspiration” to those in his life, including his wife, his four children, 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

A retired Marine Corps helicopter mechanic, Ron, affectionately known as “Papa,” passed away on Sunday night at the age of 84, per Matt’s announcement on Instagram.

Matt included a photo of Ron along with his name, birth date, and date of his death and a touching tribute in the caption.

“A Sad week for the Roloff Family.. my dad… affectionately known as ‘papa’ to his 10 grandchildren and his 10 great grandkids peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior yesterday evening,” Matt began his caption.

LPBW star Matt Roloff pays tribute to late father Ron Roloff

Matt continued, “Ron was an amazing Husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and inspiration to many. He literally loved people and anyone who ever came in contact with him knows that! His love for Jesus was so evident throughout his entire life and certainly in his final hours.”

“What a man and a life well lived!” Matt said of his father. “Thanks to all the grandchildren that were able to race to his bedside and hold his hands with mom and I in his final moments here on earth!! love love to all!” Matt added before tagging his four children he shares with Amy Roloff, Zach, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob.

Matt Roloff’s fans pay their respects to his late father Ron

Matt’s followers showed their respect in the comments section where many of them left heartwarming messages of peace for the LPBW patriarch.

Fellow TLC star Trent Johnston of 7 Little Johnstons wrote, “We are so sorry to hear of his passing. We wish you all peace during this time of sadness.”

E! News host Jason Kennedy left both a praying-hands and red-heart emoji in the comments to signify his respect.

Matt’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler’s daughter, Brittany Chandler, penned, “Thinking of you, Matt. Papa Roloff had the best hugs and greatest spirit. The entire Roloff family gained a beautiful guardian angel. Love love.”

Matt showed his gratitude and replied, “Thanks Britt. he sure did ! and we did gain our own [angel].”

Pic credit: @mattroloff/Instagram

Matt’s youngest son, Jacob, took to his Instagram Stories where he shared a throwback photo of his grandfather, Ron, as a helicopter mechanic in the Marine Corps, where he served from 1957-1961.

Pic credit: @jacobroloff45/Instagram

Last summer, Matt mentioned to his fans that his parents were suffering “serious medical challenges” and asked his followers for “prayers for miracles.” Matt disclosed that Ron was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, or CLL, a type of cancer in the blood and had undergone chemotherapy as part of his treatment.

Shortly after he announced his parents’ health issues, Matt reported that everyone’s prayers had a “positive impact” on his parents’ recovery and at the time, they were both doing well.

Ron and Peggy last appeared during Season 18 of LPBW in the episode titled Four Generations of Roloffs and have been living in Arizona near Matt and Caryn’s vacation home.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.